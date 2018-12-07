The Chicago Bears removed quarterback Mitchell Trubisky from their injury list Friday, clearing the way for a start Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams.
"Well, he put together three really good days in practice," coach Matt Nagy said. "I thought the velocity on his throws was good, his decision making just getting in and out of the huddle, that part was easy. The main thing was for us, seeing conditioning-wise, being able to see can he hold up with that, and he did. He did well."
Nagy said there should be no limitations on Trubisky, who missed the last two games with a right shoulder injury.
Trubisky led all NFL quarterbacks in rushing with 363 yards before his injury Nov. 18 against the Minnesota Vikings. Nagy said how Trubisky's shoulder can hold up in the running game and against a pass rusher is something the coaching staff has addressed while talking with the quarterback.
• Former two-time All-Pro linebacker Isiah Robertson was killed Thursday when the limousine he was driving skidded on a rain-slicked curve on a dark, rural East Texas highway and was hit by two other vehicles.
The Texas Department of Public Safety reports the crash happened about 10 p.m. Thursday on Texas Route 198 almost 6 miles north of Mabank and 50 miles southeast of Dallas.
Robertson, a 69-year-old Garland resident, was taken to an Athens hospital 20 miles away, where he died. The truck driver was treated for minor injuries and discharged. The other car driver was unhurt.
The Los Angeles Rams drafted Robertson from Southern University in the first round of the 1971 NFL draft. He remained with the Rams through 1978, then played in 1979-82 for the Buffalo Bills. He was named first-team All-Pro in 1973 and 1976 and was chosen for the Pro Bowl in his rookie 1971 season, as well as 1973-77.
Baseball
Free agent pitcher Garrett Richards and the San Diego Padres finalized a $15.5 million, two-year contract.
Richards was 5-4 with a 3.66 ERA last season for the Los Angeles Angels before reconstructive surgery in July. The 30-year-old right-hander was 45-38 with a 3.54 ERA with the Angels since 2011.
Golf
The teams of Bryson DeChambeau-Kevin Na, Brian Harman-Patton Kizzire and Emiliano Grillo-Graeme McDowell shot 13-under 59 in scramble play to share the first-round lead in the QBE Shootout at Naples, Fla.
Harman-Kizzire and Grillo-McDowell birdied the final three holes at Tiburon Golf Club, and DeChambeau and Na eagled the par-5 14th.
LPGA Tour player Lexi Thompson and Tony Finau were two strokes back at 61 with Charley Hoffman-Gary Woodland and Charles Howell III-Luke List. Defending champions Steve Stricker, a native of Edgerton, Wi., and Sean' O'Hair shot 62.
The teams will play modified alternate shot Saturday, and close with better ball Sunday.
Winter sports
Olympic champion Mariama Jamanka of Germany teamed with Annika Drazek to win the first World Cup women's bobsled race of the season at Sigulda, Latvia.
Jamanka finished her two runs in 1 minute, 42.68 seconds. Russia's Nadezhda Sergeeva won her first World Cup medal, taking silver with Yulia Belomestnykh in 1:43.29, and Germany took third with Anna Koehler and Lisa Sophie Gericke finishing in 1:43.50.
The top U.S. finish was a fifth-place showing for driver Brittany Reinbolt and Lauren Gibbs, who were 1.39 seconds off the lead. Three-time Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor and rookie Sylvia Hoffmann were disqualified after being third in the first run because their sled was too light.
Obituary
Tim Rossovich, a consensus All-America defensive end at Southern California who played in the NFL before going on to an acting career, died. He was 72.
Rossovich played at USC from 1965-67 and appeared in two Rose Bowls. He was co-captain of the 1967 team that won the national championship. Rossovich was inducted into the school's Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015.
He was selected with the 14th pick of the 1968 NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles and played linebacker for them from 1968-71, getting named to the 1969 Pro Bowl. He also played for the San Diego Chargers in 1972-73 and Houston Oilers in 1976.
After his football career ended, Rossovich spent two decades as an actor and stuntman. At USC, he roomed with actor Tom Selleck, on whose hit "Magnum, P.I." Rossovich later appeared.
