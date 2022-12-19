Briefly: Bears OL Jenkins released from hospital

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins has been released from the hospital and was seeing specialists Monday, a day after he was carted from the field with a neck injury during a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Coach Matt Eberflus called the news “encouraging," though he had few details about the extent of the injury. He said Jenkins was released from the hospital on Sunday and was seeing specialists to “double-check and cross-check everything.”

Whether Jenkins will play again this season was not clear.

“We’ll see,” Eberflus said. “We’ll see. I don’t know yet. I don’t know. All those injury reports will come out tomorrow or we’ll know more as time goes. But that’s where it is right now.”

Jenkins went down while blocking for David Montgomery on a running play on the game's opening drive. The right guard was surrounded by many of his teammates as he was loaded on to the cart.

• TCU quarterback and Heisman Trophy runner-up Max Duggan will skip his available extra season with the third-ranked Horned Frogs and make himself eligible for the NFL draft after the College Football Playoff.

Duggan has started 41 games during his four seasons at TCU, though the senior could have returned for another season because all players were granted an extra year of eligibility after the 2020 season was altered by the pandemic.

When announcing his decision on social media that he was declaring for the NFL draft, Duggan wrote, “But first, we still have business to take care of."

The Frogs (12-1), who play Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal on Dec. 31, were undefeated until their overtime loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game. Duggan has thrown for 3,321 yards with 30 touchdowns and four interceptions this season, and also has 404 yards rushing with six more scores. He finished second in the Heisman voting behind Caleb Williams.

Baseball

The Chicago Cubs and right-hander Jameson Taillon have finalized a four-year contract worth roughly $68 million.

The announcement on Monday comes nearly two weeks after the sides agreed to the deal. The Cubs also have added All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson and 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger this offseason.

The 31-year-old Taillon is coming off a solid season with the New York Yankees, going 14-5 with a 3.91 ERA. He matched his career high with 32 starts and worked 177⅓ innings, his best total since he logged 191 innings in 2018.

The move puts Taillon back in the NL Central after he began his career with Pittsburgh. Taillon made his major league debut in 2016 and went 29-24 with a 3.67 ERA in 82 starts in his first four seasons with the Pirates.

Taillon missed the 2020 season after he had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow for a second time. He was traded to the Yankees in January 2021 for four prospects.

Hockey

Philadelphia Flyers forward Cam Atkinson will have neck surgery Wednesday and miss the entire season, another setback for one of the worst teams in the NHL.

The 33-year-old Atkinson has not played at all this season. Atkinson scored 23 goals and had 50 points last season in his first year with the Flyers. He spent the first 10 years of his career with Columbus.

Atkinson is signed through 2025, with a cap hit of $5.875 million per season.

The Flyers have only 10 wins and 27 points this season and have been plagued with injuries to key players such as Sean Couturier and Ryan Ellis.

• The Edmonton Oilers signed goaltender Stuart Skinner to a three-year, $7.8 million contract extension on Monday.

The 24-year-old from Edmonton has a 9-8-1 record, a 2.83 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage for the Oilers this season.

He was drafted by Edmonton in the third round (78th) of the 2017 entry draft. Skinner has appeared in 33 NHL games with a career 2.82 goal-against average and a .912 save percentage.

Soccer

France forward Karim Benzema indicated he is retiring from internationals in a post on social networks on Monday, a day after the team lost the World Cup final without him.

After earning the Ballon d’Or as the world's top player to crown his remarkable rise, Benzema’s dream of winning the World Cup ended before the tournament in Qatar when he tore a left thigh muscle in training with Les Bleus.

The Real Madrid striker was France’s top scorer at the 2014 World Cup but did not play in the country's victorious 2018 World Cup campaign because he was still exiled from the national team for his alleged role in a sex-tape scandal with then-France teammate Mathieu Valbuena.