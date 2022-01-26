Briefly: Bears announce Poles as next GM

Ryan Poles was hired as Chicago's general manager on Tuesday, almost 15 years after he signed with the team as an undrafted free agent and then failed to make the final roster.

Poles spent the previous 13 seasons in the Chiefs’ front office, the past year as executive director of player personnel under general manager Brett Veach. He was the team’s director of college scouting in 2017 when Kansas City drafted Patrick Mahomes with the No. 10 overall pick — after Chicago took Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2.

The Bears announced later in the day that Poles had interviewed Jim Caldwell for the coaching job. Caldwell, a former head coach in Detroit and Indianapolis, also talked to the organization about the position on Jan. 15.

• The Minnesota Vikings have hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their general manager, according to a person with knowledge of the process, taking an innovative turn by bringing in an analytics expert from Cleveland's front office who once worked on Wall Street.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Wednesday because the Vikings had not yet announced the decision.

Adofo-Mensah, the vice president of football operations for the Browns for the last two years, assisted general manager Andrew Berry on all aspects of team operations as the Browns transformed their front office and brought some badly needed stability to the franchise.

• The Las Vegas Raiders have made a request to interview Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles for their head coach opening.

A person familiar with the search said Tuesday the Raiders made the request to speak with Bowles about filling the void left when Jon Gruden resigned in October. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was not announcing its candidates.

Bowles is the third known candidate for the position. Interim coach Rich Bisaccia interviewed for the full-time role last week and Patriots defensive assistant Jerod Mayo was expected to interview with owner Mark Davis on Tuesday.

Basketball

The banged-up Chicago Bulls lost another player to a long-term injury when forward Derrick Jones Jr. broke his right index finger Tuesday while working out at the team's training facility.

Jones, sidelined with a bone bruise since getting hurt Jan. 12 against Brooklyn, is expected back in six to eight weeks. His finger was placed in a splint and he “could potentially return earlier with a protective splint,” the Bulls said in a news release.

The 6-foot-5 Jones is averaging 6.3 points and 3.4 rebounds in 17.2 minutes per game, shooting 58.2% from the field. He has played in 31 games during his first season with the Bulls, making eight starts.

Hockey

Jeff Carter still has plenty of hockey in front of him.

The veteran Pittsburgh Penguins forward agreed to a two-year contract extension with the team on Wednesday that runs through the 2023-24 season. The deal carries an average annual value of $3.125 million.

The 37-year-old Carter, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Los Angeles Kings, has flourished since arriving at the trade deadline last spring. He scored nine goals in 14 games following his acquisition and doesn't appear to be slowing down in his 17th season.

Carter is one of seven active players with 400 career goals. He has 12 goals and 14 assists in 36 games this season for the Penguins, who have won 17 of 19 to move into second place in the heated Metropolitan Division at the season's midway point.

