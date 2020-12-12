Briefly: Bassino wins another World Cup giant slalom

Marta Bassino won her second straight World Cup giant slalom of the season on Saturday in France, and Mikaela Shiffrin placed fourth in her return to the event after an 11-month gap.
Bassino produced the fastest second-run time after trailing world champion Petra Vlhova the first time down in the morning.
The Italian racer finished 0.46 ahead of hard-charging Sara Hector, and 0.59 clear of Vlhova whose three-race winning streak was ended.
Shiffrin had been third-fastest in the morning and was again quick in the top sections before losing time in the lower part of a course slowed by steady falling snow. She finished 1.70 behind Bassino.
The American star skied straight out of the finish area without looking back at the big screen broadcasting her run. There were no fans at the race in the upscale French Alps resort.
Shiffrin, the 2018 Olympic champion in giant slalom, last raced the event in the World Cup in January. That was just before the death of her father and the spreading coronavirus pandemic which ended the season early.
A back injury forced her to skip the season-opening giant slalom won by Bassino at Soelden, Austria, in October.
• At age 32, Swiss skier Mauro Caviezel got the first win of his late-blooming career in a World Cup super-G.
Caviezel topped a podium with two racers getting their first career top-3 finishes. He was 0.10 seconds faster than Adrian Smiseth Sejersted of Norway and 0.54 clear of Austrian Christian Walder.
Caviezel's victory came at a special place in the French Alps. At Val d'Isère 19 years ago, his childhood idol Silvano Beltrametti was left paralyzed by a crash in downhill.
Beltrametti has since been a mentor for Caviezel, who comes from the same Graubünden region of Switzerland.
Travis Ganong's fourth place Saturday, 0.76 back, was his best World Cup result in nearly four years. The American racer won a downhill in January 2017 at Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.
Golf
Matt Kuchar and Harris English took a five-stroke lead Saturday in the PGA's QBE Shootout, opening and closing with long birdie runs for an 11-under 61 in modified alternate-shot play.
Kuchar and English birdied the first five holes on Tiburon Golf Club's Gold Course, then ran off six in a row on Nos. 12-17. They had a 25-under 125 total after opening the 12-team event Friday with a 58 in the scramble format. The final round will be better ball.
Kevin Na and Sean O'Hair, the first-round leaders at 56, were second after a 68.
The all-rookie team of Lanto Griffin and Mackenzie Hughes also shot 68 to match Bubba Watson and Louis Oosthuizen (66) at 18 under.
• Patrick Reed rolled in an 8-foot birdie putt at the last hole to move into a three-way tie for the third-round lead at the World Tour Championship on Saturday in Dubai, keeping him on track to become the first American to finish a season as the European Tour's No. 1 player.
Reed, who shot 1-under 71, was tied with Englishmen Laurie Canter (68) and Matt Fitzpatrick (69) at 11 under par overall in the season-ending event at Jumeirah Golf Estates.
Reed leads the Race to Dubai standings and will be assured of winning what was formerly known as the Order of Merit title with a victory.
Reed, Canter and Fitzpatrick all birdied No. 18 to break free of a logjam that saw seven players tied at 10 under about 30 minutes before the end of the round.
Viktor Hovland (66), Robert MacIntyre (66), Lee Westwood (68) and Adri Arnaus (67) are all a shot back at 10 under.
The 47-year-old Westwood would also claim the Race to Dubai title with a win. It would be the third time he finishes the season as the No. 1 player on the European Tour, after doing so in 2000 and 2009.
Boxing
Umar Kremlev of Russia was elected president of the troubled International Boxing Association despite concerns of Olympic officials about his candidacy.
The governing body, known as AIBA, said Kremlev won more than 57% of the vote in a five-candidate contest involving 155 national federations.
The International Olympic Committee last year stripped the AIBA of its responsibility to organize boxing at the Summer Games amid concerns over the integrity of Olympic bouts, governance and finance.
It is far from clear that Kremlev’s victory will help solve AIBA’s main challenge — regaining that recognition before the Paris Olympics in 2024. Boxing will take place at the Tokyo Olympics which open next July, but the IOC has cut AIBA out of organizing the men’s and women’s tournaments and qualifying events next year.
