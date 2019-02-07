Crowding the plate, fearsome and fearless, Frank Robinson hammered his way into the Hall of Fame.
His legacy, however, was cemented that day in 1975 when he simply stood in the dugout at old Cleveland Stadium — the first black manager in Major League Baseball.
Robinson, the only player to earn the MVP award in both leagues and a Triple Crown winner, died Thursday at 83. He had been in failing health and in hospice care at his home in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles. MLB said he was with family and friends at the time.
Robinson hit 586 home runs — he was fourth on the career list behind only Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth and Willie Mays when he retired and now ranks 10th. An MVP with Cincinnati and Baltimore, he led the Orioles to their first World Series championship in 1966.
An All-Star outfielder in 12 seasons and a first-ballot selection to Cooperstown, Robinson also was a Rookie of the Year, a Gold Glove outfielder and a bruising runner.
- The Miami Marlins traded catcher J.T. Realmuto to the Philadelphia Phillies for catcher Jorge Alfaro, two pitching prospects and $250,000 in international signing bonus pool allocation.
Along with Alfaro, the Phillies gave up 20-year-old right-hander Sixto Sanchez, their top prospect, and left-hander Will Stewart.
Realmuto was a first-time All-Star in his fourth season last year. He hit .277 and set career highs with 21 homers, 74 RBIs and an OPS of .825.
Golf
Phil Mickelson hit every fairway for the first time in 21 years on his way to a 6-under 65 at Monterey Peninsula, an ideal start on perhaps the last ideal day at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.
Brian Gay and Scott Langley each had a 64 at Monterey for a one-shot lead to par on the three-course rotation.
Dustin Johnson, not so fresh after his victory Sunday halfway around the world at the Saudi International, and Jordan Spieth each had a 5-under 66 at Monterey.
There was no shortage of activity with Brandt Snedeker making birdie from the beach at Pebble Beach and Keith Mitchell saving par with a left-handed shot off a bridge while playing with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.
Edgerton native Steve Stricker shot a 68, while Madison’s Jerry Kelly carded a 71.
LPGA: Felicity Johnson made a late move up the leaderboard Thursday at the Vic Open to take a two-stroke lead after the opening round at Barwon Heads, Australia.
The Englishwoman shot an 8-under 65 on the Creek course at the 13th Beach Golf Links, where men and women played in alternate groups in the unique tournament format also sanctioned by the men’s European Tour.
Su Oh of Australia had a hole-in-one and had held the lead for most of the day with Anne-Catherine Tanguay, both at 6 under. Kim Kaufman joined them in a tie for second with a 66 in the afternoon.
Football
Eight former University of Wisconsin football players received invites to this year’s NFL Combine, the most Badgers participants since they also sent eight to Indianapolis in 2012.
The NFL released the full list of 338 prospects Thursday, which includes former UW inside linebackers T.J. Edwards and Ryan Connelly, outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, safety D’Cota Dixon, fullback Alec Ingold and offensive linemen Michael Deiter, Beau Benzschawel and David Edwards.
Deiter, Benzschawel, David Edwards and T.J. Edwards are all currently projected as mid-round selections, while the others will have an opportunity to prove themselves worthy of a draft selection during the combine, which runs Feb. 26-March 4.
- For the third year in a row, the University of Wisconsin football team will open its season on a Friday.
The Badgers announced that their game at South Florida, originally scheduled for Aug. 31, will be played Friday, Aug. 30, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
UW opened the last two seasons with Friday night games at Camp Randall Stadium — wins against Western Kentucky in 2018 and Utah State in 2017. A kickoff time for this year’s game at South Florida has yet to be determined.
