Briefly: Baseball extends support to minor league players

Major League Baseball is extending its financial support to minor league players through May while suspending their contracts because of the new coronavirus pandemic.
MLB announced March 19 that it was giving minor leaguers $400 weekly allowances through April 8, the day before the minor league season was scheduled to start. The commissioner's office said Tuesday that minor leaguers will continue to receive those allowances and health benefits through May 31 or the minor league opening day, whichever comes first.
Minor league contracts have a provision allowing them to be suspended "during any national emergency." MLB said Tuesday it had told the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, the minor league governing body, that it was unable to supply players to minor league affiliates because of the emergency.
Major and minor league seasons are on hold due to the new coronavirus. Weekly minimum salaries on full-season minor league teams range from $290 at Class A to $502 at Class AAA over the five-month season, meaning many players are making more during this hiatus than they do in-season.
The allowances are meant to help players cover costs for housing, food and training. Most players were instructed to leave their spring training complexes just over two weeks ago, sending them scrambling to make ends meet because they hadn't received a paycheck from teams since the end of the 2019 season. Exceptions were made for players from Venezuela and other high-risk areas, many of whom remained at the spring camps.
• Red Sox starter Chris Sale had Tommy John surgery on his left elbow on Monday, his 31st birthday, waiting 11 days after doctors said he needed the operation because of difficulty in scheduling during the coronavirus pandemic.
Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said the team worked with doctors to make sure the procedure didn't burden an already-stressed healthcare system.
Dr. Neal ElAttrache replaced Sale's ulnar collateral ligament at the Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles; the Red Sox said the surgery was a success. Sale is expected to miss 14-15 months, which would bring him back in the middle of the 2021 season.
Hockey
The NHL extended its guideline for players and staff to self-quarantine until April 15 and it is possible the coronavirus pandemic could push that back even further.
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly confirmed the extension. It adds an extra 11 days to the previous guidance of April 4, which Daly last week acknowledged was “a meaningless date” because of the rapidly changing situation.
The NHL put its season on pause March 12 with 189 regular-season games remaining. Commissioner Gary Bettman said then he was optimistic of resuming the season and awarding the Stanley Cup.
The timeline for doing that still isn't clear. The NHL has asked teams for arena availability dates through August, so it wouldn't be inconceivable to see hockey last deep into the summer.
• Tyler Madden signed a three-year contract with the Los Angeles Kings.
The forward recently completed his sophomore season at Northeastern University before signing with LA. Madden was originally selected by the Vancouver Canucks in third round of the 2018 draft, but the Kings acquired his rights last month as part of the Tyler Toffoli trade.
Madden led Northeastern with 37 points this season. His 1.37 points per game ranked fifth in the country and his 19 goals were tied for 11th. Madden was a first-team selection to the Hockey East All-Star team and a two-time nominee for the Hobey Baker Award.
Madden's father John, won three Stanley Cups — two with the New Jersey Devils and one with the Chicago Blackhawks.
College basketball
The Air Force Falcons are bringing back Joe Scott for a second stint as their basketball coach.
Scott was in charge of the Falcons for four seasons and led them into the 2004 NCAA Tournament before his departure. He went on to become the head coach at Princeton and Denver. He's been an assistant coach at Georgia for the past two seasons.
The veteran Scott steps in for Dave Pilipovich, who was let go on March 9. Pilipovich went 110-151 after taking over midway through the 2011-12 season.
Scott has spent 29 years in the coaching ranks, including 16 seasons as a head coach. The Falcons went 22-7 under Scott during the 2003-04 season, losing to North Carolina in their opening game of the NCAA Tournament.
Soccer
Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt have been fined for fans displaying offensive banners at games, UEFA said Tuesday.
Bayern was ordered to pay $22,000 for “transmitting a provocative message of an offensive nature” during a Champions League game at Chelsea in February.
Eintracht fans displayed profane slogans aimed at UEFA and opponent Salzburg at a Europa League game in February. UEFA fined Eintracht $16,500 for “transmitting a provocative message,” and $11,000 for “bringing UEFA into disrepute.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!