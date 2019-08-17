Ashleigh Barty was upset by Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-2, 6-4 in the Western & Southern Open semifinals at Mason, Ohio, missing her chance to return to the No. 1 ranking ahead of the U.S. Open.
Barty dropped an opening set Saturday for the third straight match, but couldn't overcome the slow start this time. A resurgent Kuznetsova earned her third win over a Top 10 player this week and reached the final for the first time this season.
Barty had slipped behind Naomi Osaka in the latest rankings. She would have jumped back ahead by winning Saturday. Osaka, the defending U.S. Open champion, withdrew in the quarterfinals with a sore knee.
Serena Williams dropped out during her first match of the tournament because of back spasms.
Basketball
De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings surprisingly withdrew from USA Basketball's national team, meaning the Americans now have 13 candidates for the 12-man World Cup roster.
Fox told USA Basketball of his choice a few hours before the team was to fly to Australia for final preparations for this month's tournament in China. Fox was in the team's plans for the Australia trip, and it was believed he would have been a strong candidate for the World Cup squad.
Fox played a team-low six minutes in the Americans' 90-81 win over Spain in a pre-World Cup exhibition at Anaheim, California, on Friday night. He had two points and one assist, and the U.S. outscored Spain by 10 points in his brief stints on the floor.
After the game, he gave no indication he was thinking about leaving the team.
Football
Josh McCown's retirement lasted two months.
The Philadelphia Eagles signed the 40-year-old quarterback to a one-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. He is coming out of retirement to join his 11th team and play his 17th season.
McGowan provides insurance behind Carson Wentz, who has finished the past two seasons on the sideline because of injuries. The Eagles already lost two quarterbacks in the first two preseason games. Nate Sudfeld broke his left wrist and is expected to return in September. Cody Kessler left Thursday night's game with a head injury.
Rookie Clayton Thorson was the only healthy quarterback on the roster behind Wentz before McCown ended his brief retirement.
• Eli Manning and heir apparent Daniel Jones threw first-half touchdown passes against Chicago backups and the New York Giants had an easy Friday night in posting a 32-13 preseason victory over the Bears at East Rutherford, N.J.
Free agent rookie Jon Hilliman scored on a 10-yard run, Kyle Lauletta threw a 10-yard TD to Garrett Dickerson, Aldrick Rosas kicked a 47-yard field goal and New York (2-0) got a safety on a botched shotgun snap.
Chicago coach Matt Nagy rested many key starters in falling to 0-2.
Rookie Kerrith Whyte Jr., who had a 103-yard kickoff return in the second quarter nullified by a late holding penalty, scored on a 1-yard run. Eddy Pineiro kicked field goals of 41 and 27 yards for the undermanned Bears.
Obituary
Felice Gimondi, one of only seven cyclists to have won all three Grand Tours, has died. He was 76.
The Italian Cycling Federation (FCI) said efforts to resuscitate Gimondi failed after the Italian suffered a heart attack while swimming on vacation in Sicily on Friday and died the same day.
Gimondi won the Tour de France in 1965 as a 22-year-old in his first year as a professional. He went on to win the Giro d'Italia in 1967, 1969 and 1976, and the Spanish Vuelta in 1968.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.