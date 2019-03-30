Amid the unpredictable swirl of this year's tennis results, with 33 different champions in 33 tournaments, Ashleigh Barty provides a change of pace.
The crafty 5-foot-5 Australian mixes backhand slices and drop shots with a deceptively strong serve and a knack for attacking, which is how she won the Miami Open.
Barty had 15 aces and became the newest 2019 titlist on the ATP and WTA circuits by beating Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (1), 6-3 on Saturday at Miami Gardens, Fla.
That means there still has not been a repeat champion this year among the men or women.
Barty became the fifth different Miami Open women's champion in the past five years, and she's the 14th different WTA titlist in 2019.
Roger Federer could become tennis' first repeat champion this year when he plays John Isner in the men's final Sunday.
Soccer
Huddersfield was relegated from the English Premier League with six games remaining, matching the record for earliest demotion.
Huddersfield's fate was sealed by losing at Crystal Palace 2-0, and Burnley and Southampton both winning, ending the northern English team's two-year stay in the top flight.
Derby was also relegated after 32 games in the 2007-08 season.
Hockey
The Arizona Coyotes signed Nick Schmaltz to a seven-year contract extension.
The 23-year-old Schmaltz arrived in the desert in a November trade that sent forward Dylan Strome and Brendan Perlini to Chicago.
Schmaltz got off to a strong start with the Coyotes, scoring five goals with nine assists in 17 games, but went down with a season-ending knee injury in December. He recently started skating as part of his rehabilitation.
Schmaltz had career highs of 21 goals and 31 assists in 78 games with the Blackhawks this season. He had seven goals and 18 assists in 40 combined games this season.
Horse racing
Maximum Security bolted from the gate and never got caught, going wire-to-wire to win the Florida Derby and earn a spot in the Kentucky Derby.
Unbeaten in four career starts, Maximum Security won easily and held off 70-1 long-shot Bodexpress — a maiden who likely has enough points to get to the Kentucky Derby as well. Code of Honor, the Fountain of Youth winner who was already assured of a trip to Churchill Downs to start the Triple Crown season, was third.
• Plus Que Parfait went to the lead in the stretch and won the $2.5 million UAE Derby at Dubai.
The win was worth 100 Kentucky Derby standings points for Plus Que Parfait. That would be more than enough to get him into the May 4 race at Churchill Downs if his connections choose to ship in for the start of the Triple Crown season.
Rugby
More than 10,000 people attended a National Rugby League match between Manly and the New Zealand Warriors in the first major sports event which Christchurch has hosted since the March 15 shootings at two mosques left 50 dead.
The game was scheduled as a home match for the Sydney-based Manly Sea Eagles before the shootings which rocked usually peaceful New Zealand. On Saturday it became another rallying point for a healing community.
A moment's silence was observed for victims of the shooting during which players and match officials huddled in the center of Christchurch Stadium. The teams wore jerseys emblazoned with the hashtag #theyareus, referencing a statement made by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern immediately after the shootings.
