Renowned track coach Alberto Salazar, who trained four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah, along with a gold medalist and other top contenders at this week’s world championships, has been kicked out of the competition after being handed a four-year ban in a case long pursued by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.
USADA said early Tuesday that an arbitration panel decided on the four-year penalty for Salazar and endocrinologist Jeffrey Brown for, among other violations, possessing and trafficking testosterone while training top runners at the Nike Oregon Project (NOP).
Brown did consulting work for the NOP and was a personal physician for some of the runners.
Among the seven runners listed as members of Salazar’s team are Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, who won the 10,000-meter gold medal on Saturday night, and is entered to run later this week in the 1,500; and Donavan Brazier and Clayton Murphy of the U.S., each of whom are scheduled to run in the 800-meter final Tuesday.
The USADA ban went into effect Monday, and track’s governing body, the IAAF, moved quickly to revoke Salazar’s credential for the final six days in Doha.
Football
Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph threw for 229 yards and two scores, while running back, part-time wide receiver and occasional wildcat quarterback Jaylen Samuels accounted for 134 yards of total offense and a 2-yard touchdown run as the Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 on Monday night.
James Conner emerged from an early funk to run for 42 yards and catch eight passes for 83 yards and a score for Pittsburgh (1-3). The Steelers’ defense sacked Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton eight times and held the winless Bengals (0-4) scoreless over the final 51 minutes.
Tennis
Andy Murray continued his positive return to singles play after hip surgery with a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (7) win over 13th-ranked Matteo Berrettini of Italy in the first round of the China Open.
The former top-ranked Murray, who had a hip resurfacing operation in January, fired eight aces and saved five of seven break points to pick up his second tour-level singles win since returning in August.
Murray defeated Tennys Sangren in the opening round of the Zhuhai Championships last week, before losing to eventual champion Alex de Minaur in the second round.
Hockey
Buffalo Sabres assistant coach and former Wisconsin assistant coach and player Don Granato has been hospitalized with pneumonia and will miss the start of the season.
The Sabres announced that Granato was taking a medical leave of absence.
His brother is former NHL player and current Wisconsin coach Tony Granato. Sister Cammi Granato is a former U.S. national hockey team captain and is now a pro scout with the NHL’s expansion franchise in Seattle.
Golf
The Korea PGA suspended Bio Kim for three years for making an obscene gesture at the crowd at a tour event because of noise from a cellphone camera.
The suspension is effective immediately for Kim, who won the DGB Financial Group Volvik Daegu Gyeongbuk Open for his second Korean Tour victory this year.
Kim, who qualified for the PGA Tour in 2011 but failed to keep his card, had a one-shot lead Sunday when he teed off on the 16th hole and heard noise from a camera. He turned to his right, raised his middle finger toward the crowd and slammed his driver. The moment was shown on live television.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.