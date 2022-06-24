Briefly: Baldwin Jr. drafted by the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will build a roster with the mission to repeat as NBA champions.

How the team's new draft picks will fit into that quest remains to be seen.

The Warriors selected forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with the 28th overall pick in the NBA draft Thursday night.

"Another Milwaukee guy, we like Milwaukee guys," Warriors general manager Bob Myers said with a smile, referencing guard Jordan Poole and big man Kevon Looney.

Golden State now has five players age 20 and under.

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound Baldwin is considered a versatile option with his ability to pass even though he missed much of his lone college season with a nagging left ankle injury. He averaged 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in 11 games — and he likely will have ample time to develop early on with the newly crowned NBA champions.

The Warriors traded their selection at No. 51 in the second round for Atlanta’s 44th pick and acquired guard Ryan Rollins out of Toledo, also sending cash to the Hawks. The 6-4 Rollins scored 18.9 points per game while also averaging 6.0 rebounds and 1.74 steals during his sophomore season. With the 55th pick, Golden State took Gui Santos, a 6-8 forward from the Novo Basquete Brasil league. It's unclear whether he will be on the roster right away.

“All very different players,” Myers said.

Myers has said it will be a priority to bring back as many of the team's free agents as possible to make a run at a repeat, so the newcomers will be called upon to learn and complement superstars Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

That means a youngster such as Baldwin will be given time to learn the system and work his way into contributing for coach Steve Kerr, who likes to give everyone on the roster a chance.

Baseball

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees avoided an arbitration hearing Friday by agreeing to a $19 million, one-year contract, a deal that leaves the slugger on track to become a free agent after the World Series.

Unable to agree to a long-term deal in talks that ended on opening day, the sides split the difference between the proposed arbitration figures they exchanged on March 22: $21 million by Judge and $17 million by the Yankees.

Judge can make an additional $500,000 in award bonuses: $250,000 for MVP and $250,000 for World Series MVP.

The slugging outfielder is in the midst of perhaps his best season, batting .304 with a major league-leading 27 homers and 53 RBIs in 68 games. On track for his fourth All-Star selection in seven big league seasons, he hit a game-winning single during Thursday night's 7-6 come-from-behind victory over defending AL champion Houston.

Golf

The European tour banned golfers who competed in the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV series from three upcoming tournaments, including the Scottish Open, on Friday and fined them $120,000.

The tour said any players who took part in the inaugural LIV event in England this month would be suspended from the Scottish Open, Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship. All three of those events are co-sanctioned by the European tour and the PGA, which has suspended players who competed in LIV. They were also fined 100,000 pounds ($123,000).

There could be “further sanctions" if the players continue to compete in LIV without authorization, the European tour said. The next of eight LIV events is in Portland, Oregon, on June 30-July 2.

Hockey

The Chicago Blackhawks are nearing a deal with Luke Richardson to become their next coach, turning to the former NHL defenseman to help lead their already painful rebuilding process.

Richardson and the Blackhawks are working on a contract, according to a person familiar with the talks, and the move could be finalized as soon as next week. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been completed.

Richardson, 53, played for six teams during 21 years in the league, finishing with 35 goals and 166 assists in 1,417 games. He was selected by Toronto with the No. 7 overall pick in the 1987 draft.

Richardson retired during the 2008-09 season and joined Ottawa's coaching staff. He was the head coach for the Senators' AHL affiliate from 2012 to 2016.

Richardson, a native of Ottawa, Ontario, was an assistant on Montreal's coaching staff for the previous four seasons. When Dominique Ducharme was diagnosed with COVID-19 during the 2021 playoffs, Richardson took over as coach for six games and helped lead the Canadiens to their first Stanley Cup Final since 1993.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0