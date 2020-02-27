Briefly: Baird named new NWSL commissioner

The marketing executive who branded the U.S. Olympic squad “Team USA” will now try to turn American women’s soccer players into household names more than once every four years.
Lisa Baird, the longtime marketing chief at the U.S. Olympic Committee, was named commissioner of the National Women’s Soccer League on Thursday.
Baird most recently spent more than a year at New York Public Radio after nine years at the USOC. She will now be charged with running a league that is positioned to capture more cash and eyeballs after America’s stirring World Cup victory last summer.
The nine-team league, founded in 2013, got its first official beer sponsor last year when it signed a deal with Budweiser. Attendance rose to an average of 7,337 in 2019 — a nearly 22% increase over the previous year, much of which could have been attributed to a post-World Cup boost.
Hockey
The foundation for Seattle’s future NHL franchise continued to take shape Thursday as the team broke ground on its practice facility just a few miles from the arena it will call home.
The team’s practice facility, which will eventually house three full ice sheets, and its headquarters are the centerpiece of a larger redevelopment project on the site of a former mall.
Seattle President and CEO Tod Lewieke said the practice facility is on a similar timeline as the team’s arena, which is being constructed on the Seattle Center campus. Leiweke said the goal is to have the practice facility open in the summer of 2021 in the hope of holding the club’s first rookie camp and training camp there.
The facility will house the only ice hockey rinks inside the Seattle city limits.
While primarily serving as the practice facility for the yet-to-be-named team, Seattle intends to make all three rinks open for public use and hopes it can become a destination for hockey and figure skating events in the Pacific Northwest. The main rink will have seating for 1,000 spectators with the other two each able to hold up to 400. The facility will be 180,000 square feet.
Swimming
Two-time swimming world champion Filippo Magnini was cleared of doping and had his four-year ban annulled by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Thursday.
Italy's anti-doping agency banned the retired swimmer in 2018, finding him guilty of using and attempting to use banned substances.
Magnini had been linked to nutritionist Guido Porcellini, who was banned for 30 years for distributing illegal drugs. However, a CAS panel determined there was “insufficient evidence” in the case.
Magnini, who won the 100-meter freestyle at the 2005 and 2007 world championships and a relay bronze at the 2004 Olympics, never tested positive and maintains he never doped.
Auto racing
Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel clocked the fastest lap on the penultimate day of Formula One preseason testing, while Lewis Hamilton’s session was cut short by mechanical trouble.
Hamilton’s Mercedes came to a stop on the track at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, bringing out a red flag and causing the six-time champion to miss the day’s final two hours of running.
Mercedes said the stoppage was caused by an “oil pressure anomaly” that they will investigate.
Valtteri Bottas was behind the wheel of the Mercedes in the morning session. Hamilton took over after lunch and only managed 14 laps before he had to call it quits.
Vettel posted a flying lap of 1 minute, 16.841 seconds, the best time for him or Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc over five days of testing. Bottas has clocked the fastest time of any driver in the preseason so far with a lap of 1 minute, 15.732 seconds.