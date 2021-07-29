Briefly: Badgers QB Mertz inks autograph deal

University of Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz has been the program’s leading face in drawing sponsorships for his name, image and likeness (NIL), and he added one of the top names in sports memorabilia to his portfolio Wednesday.
Mertz, along with Miami quarterback D’Eriq King and Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral, announced exclusive deals with Panini America to sell signed memorabilia. A release from Panini said the company will organize public signings for Mertz and have signed products available for purchase on its website.
Mertz is wearing a vintage Brett Favre Packers T-shirt in the video announcing the partnership — UW athletes can’t wear or use school logos in NIL activities without licensing them.
Since college athletes have been allowed to profit from NIL opportunities July 1, Mertz has debuted a clothing shop for personally branded T-shirts and other items and came to a deal to promote Raising Cane’s, a chicken finger restaurant that opened a Madison location this summer.
Hockey
Veteran forward Corey Perry has agreed to a $1 million, two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Perry faced the Lightning in the final each of the past two seasons. He was with the Dallas Stars in 2020 and the Montreal Canadiens this year.
He has played 16 years in the NHL, his first 14 with Anaheim. He won the Cup with the Ducks in 2007.
Soccer
The United States will play its home World Cup qualifier against Mexico in Cincinnati, ending a streak of five straight in Columbus, Ohio.
The U.S. Soccer Federation said that the Nov. 12 match will be at TQL Stadium, the 26,000-capacity venue that opened in May as home of the city’s Major League Soccer team.
The U.S. beat Mexico in World Cup qualifiers at Columbus Crew Stadium in 2001, 2005, 2009 and 2013, all by 2-0 scores. The match against El Tri gained the nickname “Dos a Cero.”
Mexico beat the U.S. 2-1 in a 2016 qualifier in Columbus on an 89th-minute goal by Rafa Márquez, a key home defeat in the opening match of the hexagonal for 2018 qualifying as the U.S. streak of seven straight World Cups came to an end.
The U.S. plays its first home match of pandemic-delayed qualifying for the 2022 World Cup against Canada on Sept. 5 in Nashville, Tennessee, three days after opening at El Salvador and three days before playing at Honduras. The U.S. hosts Jamaica on Oct. 7 in Austin, Texas, ahead of a match at Panama three days later and a home game against Costa Rica on Oct. 13.
Boxing
Conor Benn’s WBA continental welterweight title defense against Adrian Granados was called off after the British boxer tested positive for COVID-19.
Benn’s bout against the 31-year-old Chicago native was set to headline the card on Saturday night in Essex.
The 24-year-old Benn (18-0) last fought on April 10 when he knocked out Samuel Vargas in 80 seconds in London. Granados (21-8-3) last fought on May 1 when he drew with Jose Luis Sanchez.
Golf
Jordan Smith made seven birdies on his back nine to shoot an 8-under 62 and take a two-shot lead after the first round of the World Invitational at Northern Ireland.
Smith birdied his opening hole and followed it with eight pars before his run of birdies. Germany’s Matthias Schmid and Scotland’s David Drysdale were tied for second.
The World Invitational, which is sanctioned by the European Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour, sees men’s and women’s tournaments taking place simultaneously.
In the women’s event, Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh carded a 7-under 66 to share the lead with American Jennifer Kupcho and South Korea’s Chella Choi. England’s Charley Hull and Georgia Hall were two shots off the pace.