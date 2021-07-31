Briefly: Badger's Potter signs deal with Heat

Playing partner and fellow Swede Liselotte Neumann was second, closing with a bogey for a 71. She won the 1988 U.S. Women’s Open to become the first Swedish major champion.

Catriona Matthew was 4 under after a 71. Laura Davies (68) and Yuko Saito (74) were 2 under, and Kris Tschetter was even par after a 75.

English duo Jordan Smith and David Horsey will go head to head in the final round of the World Invitational as they both look to end long winless runs in Northern Ireland.

Smith claimed his first and only victory on the European Tour four years and one day ago in Germany, and a bogey-free round of 65 in Ballymena on Saturday moved him to 15 under and in pole position to win a second title.

For Horsey, it is nearly six years since he claimed his fourth tour victory at the Made in Denmark, and he went one shot better than Smith to sit just one back with 18 holes to play.

Smith carded a bogey-free 62 on day one at Galgorm Castle to set the early pace and while he could not maintain that scoring in round two at Massereene, the return to the event’s primary course clearly suited him as he combined birdies at the first, second, ninth, 13th and last with 20-foot par saves at the third and fifth to climb back to the summit.