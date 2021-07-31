Briefly: Badger's Potter signs deal with Heat

Former University of Wisconsin men’s basketball player Micah Potter did not get drafted in Thursday’s NBA draft, but he did secure a professional deal. The forward signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Miami Heat.
Exhibit 10 contracts are one-year deals with the minimum salary. These contracts don’t come with any compensation protection but often include a bonus ranging from $5,000 to $50,000.
Potter will attend training camp with the Heat, then either be retained on the Heat roster or waived to play with Miami’s G-League affiliate — the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
Exhibit 10 contracts also can be converted into two-way contracts, which allow for the player to play on both the NBA team and G-League team. His bonus would turn into a salary guarantee if Miami opted to do this before the season begins.
Potter would be entitled to that bonus, even if he gets waived to the G-League days later, as soon as the contract becomes a two-way deal.
Golf
Annika Sorenstam shot an even-par 72 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the U.S. Senior Women’s Open at Fairfield, Conn.
The 50-year-old Sorenstam, a three-time U.S. Women’s Open champion making her first appearance in the senior event, had an 8-under 208 total at Brooklawn Country Club. Husband Mike McGee is working as her caddie.
Playing partner and fellow Swede Liselotte Neumann was second, closing with a bogey for a 71. She won the 1988 U.S. Women’s Open to become the first Swedish major champion.
Catriona Matthew was 4 under after a 71. Laura Davies (68) and Yuko Saito (74) were 2 under, and Kris Tschetter was even par after a 75.
- English duo Jordan Smith and David Horsey will go head to head in the final round of the World Invitational as they both look to end long winless runs in Northern Ireland.
Smith claimed his first and only victory on the European Tour four years and one day ago in Germany, and a bogey-free round of 65 in Ballymena on Saturday moved him to 15 under and in pole position to win a second title.
For Horsey, it is nearly six years since he claimed his fourth tour victory at the Made in Denmark, and he went one shot better than Smith to sit just one back with 18 holes to play.
Smith carded a bogey-free 62 on day one at Galgorm Castle to set the early pace and while he could not maintain that scoring in round two at Massereene, the return to the event’s primary course clearly suited him as he combined birdies at the first, second, ninth, 13th and last with 20-foot par saves at the third and fifth to climb back to the summit.
Horsey had been bogey-free over days one and two and while he dropped his only shot of the week so far on the sixth, an excellent putting performance helped him secure birdies on the second, seventh, 10th, 11th, 13th, 15th and last.
New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier was at 11 under, a shot clear of Japan’s Masahiro Kawamura and Dutchman Darius Van Driel.
In the women’s event, Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn signed for a 66 to surge up the leaderboard and share top spot at 13 under with Americans Jennifer Kupcho and Emma Talley.
Soccer
A 16-year-old Ajax academy player has died from injuries sustained in a car accident.
Noah Gesser, a striker who joined Ajax in 2018, died along with his brother following the accident on Friday evening, the team said. The teen was set to play for Ajax’s under-17 squad this season.