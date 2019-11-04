After a pair of disappointing losses, the University of Wisconsin football team got some welcome news on its bye week.
The Badgers moved up two spots to 16th in The Associated Press Top 25 poll. Iowa — UW’s opponent for a 3 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium — was also off this weekend, but improved one spot to No. 18.
UW and Iowa are two of six ranked Big Ten teams, including No. 3 Ohio State, No. 5 Penn State, No. 13 Minnesota and No. 14 Michigan.
Soccer
Carlos Vela has been named the most valuable player of Major League Soccer after his record 34-goal regular season for Los Angeles FC.
Vela became the first Mexican player to win the MLS award Monday.
Vela also had 15 assists during a dominant second season with LAFC. The former Real Sociedad forward joined the expansion MLS club as its first player in early 2018.
Vela beat out LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic for the MVP award. Ibrahimovic scored 31 goals in his second MLS season. LAFC’s Bob Bradley also was named MLS coach of the year last month.
Golf
Colin Montgomerie won the Invesco QQQ Championship on Sunday with a par on the first hole of a playoff after fellow Hall of Famer Bernhard Langer took four strokes to get out of a greenside bunker.
With Langer finally on the par-4 18th green in six shots, Montgomerie two-putted for the victory, with the 56-year-old Scot tapping in from 2 feet to end the second of three events in the PGA Tour Champions’ Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
The top 36 in the season standings advanced to the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship next week in Phoenix. Points leader Scott McCarron closed with a 77 to tie for 43rd at even par. Second-place Jerry Kelly, a Madison resident, shot 66 to tie for 10th at 8 under.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.