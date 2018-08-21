The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team will wrap up an eventful first month of the 2018-19 season with its Big Ten Conference opener on the road game against Iowa on Nov. 30.
The Badgers’ schedule was released Tuesday afternoon and is set except for a home game on Dec. 13. UW has an opponent for that game but is awaiting the final contract to be returned.
Each Big Ten team will play two conference games early in the season for the second consecutive year. In addition to the game at Iowa, the Badgers will host Rutgers on Dec. 3 before wrapping up the non-conference portion of their schedule.
The Big Ten is going to a 20-game conference schedule for the first time this season. UW will wrap up Big Ten play on March 10 at Ohio State. UW officially opens the season with a game against Coppin State at the Kohl Center on Nov. 6.
Football
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith has been suspended for four games without pay for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
The suspension stems from Smith’s behavior toward his ex-girlfriend. The suspension will take effect after the final mandated roster cuts on Sept. 1 and extend through Baltimore’s game at Pittsburgh on Sept. 30.
- Former offensive lineman Richie Incognito has been arrested on charges he threatened to shoot employees of a funeral home.
Incognito, 35, attended a Phoenix-area high school before playing college football at Nebraska and having an 11-year NFL career with St. Louis, Miami and Buffalo.
