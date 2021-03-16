Briefly: Badgers hockey in Big Ten title game

Cole Caufield added to his national-best goal total on a breakaway 6 minutes, 50 seconds into the extra session on Monday night to send the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team into the Big Ten Conference championship game.
A 4-3 victory against Penn State could have gone sideways for the Badgers at a few points, but Caufield pulled things together at the most critical moments.
He also scored the tying goal with less than six minutes to play in regulation as the Badgers twice erased a one-goal deficit in the third period after having second-leading scorer Dylan Holloway ejected.
Caufield has 27 goals and 48 points in 29 games.
The Badgers, who extended their unbeaten streak to eight games (7-0-1), were scheduled to play Minnesota in the championship game Tuesday night.
Tennis
Rafael Nadal pulled out of the Miami Open on Tuesday because of the bad back that bothered him during the Australian Open.
The hard-court tournament begins next Tuesday.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion earlier withdrew from this month's tournament at Rotterdam, Netherlands. At the Australian Open he lost in the quarterfinals to Stefanos Tsitsipas.
• South African qualifier Lloyd Harris stunned U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4 in the Austrian's opening match at the Dubai Championships.
Harris hit nine aces and didn't allow fourth-ranked Thiem a single break point as he booked a third-round match against Filip Krajinovic.
The 81st-ranked Harris needed just 72 minutes to dispatch the top-seeded Thiem.
In contrast to Thiem, second-seeded Andrey Rublev swept past qualifier Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 6-4 to move into the third round without facing a break point. In the next round, Rublev plays Taylor Fritz, who beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Canada's Denis Shapovalov, seeded third, won the opening five games on the way to a 6-1, 6-3 win over Jan-Lennard Struff. He next faces Hubert Hurkacz.
Bautista Agut played just 28 minutes as his Australian opponent Matthew Ebden retired with the Spanish player leading 4-1 in the opening set. Bautista Agut is seeded fourth and will face Jannik Sinner in the round of 16.
Cycling
Tadej Pogačar is preparing perfectly to defend his Tour de France title.
The Slovenian won the weeklong Tirreno-Adriatico race in Italy by a comfortable margin ahead of a stellar field Tuesday, adding to his title in the UAE Tour last month.
After placing fourth in the concluding time trial, Pogačar finished 1 minute, 3 seconds ahead of Wout van Aert in the overall standings of the sea-to-sea race.
Mikel Landa finished third overall, 3:57 behind. Egan Bernal, the 2019 Tour winner, finished fourth, more than 4 minutes behind Pogačar.
Up next on the World Tour calendar is the Milan-San Remo classic on Saturday, although Pogačar is not entering that race. He'll next compete in the Tour of the Basque Country in April, followed by the Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège single-day races.
Soccer
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back in international soccer after nearly five years away.
Ibrahimovic, Sweden's record scorer with 62 goals in 112 games, retired from international duty after the 2016 European Championship but has remained prolific in spells at Manchester United, Los Angeles Galaxy, and AC Milan since then.
In November, at a ceremony where he was voted as Sweden's men's player of the year for the 12th time in his career, Ibrahimovic told Sweden coach Janne Andersson he would be interested in returning to the national team. After more talks, Andersson chose to recall the country's most high-profile player.
For the moment, Ibrahimovic is back on the international scene only until the continent-wide Euros scheduled for June and July this year. It remains to be seen whether he stays on until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when he would be 41.