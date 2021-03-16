Briefly: Badgers hockey in Big Ten title game

Mikel Landa finished third overall, 3:57 behind. Egan Bernal, the 2019 Tour winner, finished fourth, more than 4 minutes behind Pogačar.

Up next on the World Tour calendar is the Milan-San Remo classic on Saturday, although Pogačar is not entering that race. He'll next compete in the Tour of the Basque Country in April, followed by the Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège single-day races.

Soccer

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back in international soccer after nearly five years away.

Ibrahimovic, Sweden's record scorer with 62 goals in 112 games, retired from international duty after the 2016 European Championship but has remained prolific in spells at Manchester United, Los Angeles Galaxy, and AC Milan since then.

In November, at a ceremony where he was voted as Sweden's men's player of the year for the 12th time in his career, Ibrahimovic told Sweden coach Janne Andersson he would be interested in returning to the national team. After more talks, Andersson chose to recall the country's most high-profile player.

For the moment, Ibrahimovic is back on the international scene only until the continent-wide Euros scheduled for June and July this year. It remains to be seen whether he stays on until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when he would be 41.

