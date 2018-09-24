The University of Wisconsin football team will play its second straight night game and third of the season next week against Nebraska.
The Badgers and Cornhuskers will kick off at 6:30 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium on Oct. 6, with the game set to be televised by the Big Ten Network.
UW defeated Iowa 28-17 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday night and defeated Western Kentucky 34-3 after a late start in Madison on Aug. 31.
Nebraska (0-3, 0-1) is off to a rough start in coach Scott Frost’s first season but has another opportunity for its first win this week when the Cornhuskers host Purdue.
The Badgers (3-1, 1-0) are on their bye week before hosting Nebraska. They’ve won their last four games against the Cornhuskers, including last year’s 38-17 victory in Lincoln, Neb.
- Wide receiver Jalen McCleskey will sit out the rest of the season as a redshirt and prepare to transfer out of Oklahoma State.
McCleskey had four receptions for 52 yards on Saturday in a 41-17 loss to Texas Tech. He is second on Oklahoma State (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) with 15 receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns this season.
The 5-10, 170-pound McCleskey, the Cowboys’ primary slot receiver for three years now, recorded 29 receptions for 253 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman in 2015, then broke out for 73 catches for 812 yards and seven TDs as a sophomore. Last year, his production dipped to 50 receptions for 645 yards and five touchdowns. He ranks sixth on Oklahoma State’s career list with 167 receptions and is ninth with 17 aerial touchdowns.
Soccer
Luka Modric broke a decade of award dominance by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi after being crowned world footballer of the year by FIFA on Monday.
Marta won the women’s award for a sixth time.
Modric was voted FIFA’s best player in the 2017-18 season after winning the Champions League for a fourth time in five seasons with Real Madrid and leading Croatia to its first World Cup final where it lost to France.
Messi and Ronaldo were the only winners of world soccer’s main individual award from FIFA in various guises since 2008, both winning five titles each.
No French player was on the shortlist but Didier Deschamps was voted manager of the year after becoming only the third man to win the World Cup as a player and coach. The coach award in the women’s game went to Reynald Pedros, the Frenchman who led Lyon to French league and Champions League glory.
Obituary
Tommy McDonald, the small, speedy and sure-handed receiver who teamed with quarterback Norm Van Brocklin to help the Philadelphia Eagles win the 1960 NFL championship, has died. He was 84.
McDonald was a two-time All-American from Oklahoma who played 12 NFL seasons for five teams and was a six-time Pro Bowl selection. When he retired in 1968, he ranked second in league history in touchdown catches, fourth in yards receiving and sixth in receptions.
Hockey
New Jersey Devils’ Brian Gionta formally announced his retirement in closing a 16-year NHL career in which he played 1,026 regular-season games, plus another 113 in the playoffs.
The highlights included him winning a Stanley Cup with the 2003 Devils, captaining the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres, as well as representing the United States at two Winter Olympics.
- The Seattle City Council unanimously approved plans for a privately funded $700 million renovation of KeyArena, clearing one of the last major hurdles in the city’s bid to land an expansion NHL franchise.
The 8-0 vote was the last step needed to strengthen Seattle’s expansion application and it means a team could be playing in the new building during the 2020-21 season.
The next phase in the arena/franchise process comes next week when Seattle Hockey Partners, the ownership group attempting to land the expansion team, presents before the NHL Board of Governors’ Executive Committee.
Basketball
The Women’s Final Four will have a familiar feel to it for the next few years. The NCAA chose San Antonio, Minneapolis, Dallas and Cleveland to host the event from 2021 through 2024. All four cities have hosted before.
The next two sites were determined a few years ago, with Tampa Bay hosting in 2019 and New Orleans in 2020. San Antonio will hold it in 2021, followed by Minneapolis, Dallas and Cleveland.
