Briefly: Badgers drop to No. 14 in poll

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team dropped four spots to No. 14 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.
The fall came two days after the Badgers’ 74-62 home loss to then-No. 15 Ohio State, UW’s second defeat at the Kohl Center this season.
Five other Big Ten teams are ranked this week: No. 4 Michigan, No. 7 Iowa, No. 13 Ohio State, No. 19 Illinois and No. 21 Minnesota.
Gonzaga, Baylor and Villanova remained atop poll. Villanova remained third followed by Michigan. The rest of the top 10 included No. 5 Texas, followed by Houston, Iowa, Virginia, Alabama and Texas Tech.
In the women’s poll, Louisville and North Carolina State both survived upset bids by unranked teams to remain the top two teams.
The rest of the top 10 stayed intact with Maryland, Texas A&M, Baylor and Arizona remaining in their spots.
Baseball
Third baseman Pablo Sandoval has signed a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves.
The 34-year-old Sandoval hit .214 in 84 at-bats with the Braves and San Francisco Giants in 2020. He had no hits in two at-bats with Atlanta but was kept on the team’s postseason roster, and he had no hits in four plate appearances.
Sandoval, whose nickname is Kung Fu Panda, will try to prove he can return to the form he showed in 2019, when he hit .268 with 14 homers with the Giants. The 2012 World Series MVP with San Francisco signed with the Braves late last season following his release by the Giants on Sept. 10, ending his second stint with the team.
Golf
Si Woo Kim birdied two of the final three holes to finish a rock-solid, 8-under 64, coolly rallying past late-charging Patrick Cantlay by one shot to win The American Express on Sunday in California for his third PGA Tour victory.
The 25-year-old South Korean didn’t flinch when Cantlay shot a 61 and surged out of 13th place to the front while breaking the Stadium Course record by two strokes.
Kim wrapped up his third bogey-free round of the tournament — all on the Pete Dye-designed Stadium Course — with a two-putt par on the 18th to finish at 23-under 265.
Australia’s Cameron Davis shot a 64 to finish in a career-best third at 20 under. Tony Finau had a 68 and finished fourth after starting the final round with a share of the lead in his quest to land his long-awaited second PGA Tour win.