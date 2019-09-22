Wisconsin moved into the top 10 for the first time this season, landing at No. 8 in The Associated Press college football poll after a weekend during which seven ranked teams lost.
The top of the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank remained mostly unchanged, with Clemson staying No. 1, followed by three Southeastern Conference teams: No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 LSU. Ohio State edged past Oklahoma to No. 5.
Clemson received 55 first-place votes from the media panel. Alabama had six and Georgia received one.
Auburn moved up a spot to No. 7 after beating Texas A&M 28-20 and Wisconsin jumped five spots to No. 8 after defeating Michigan 35-14. Florida remained No. 9 and Notre Dame slipped three spots to No. 10 after losing 23-17 at Georgia.
Golf
Danny Willett won a European Tour event on home soil for the first time in his career with a three-shot victory at the BMW PGA Championship at Virginia Water, England.
The 31-year-old Englishman finished three strokes ahead of nearest challenger Jon Rahm in the final round.
Willett shot a 5-under 67 to finish 20 under overall and collected his seventh European Tour title. He dropped only one shot Sunday on the par-4th 11th which could have been much worse.
Rahm shared the overnight lead with Willett and finished second after a 2-under 70. South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout (68) was a shot further back.
Rory McIlroy followed up his third-round 65 with a 67 to finish tied for ninth, his 16th top 10 in 21 events this season.
Tennis
Daniil Medvedev continued his storming run of form by beating Borna Coric 6-3, 6-1 to win the St. Petersburg Open in Russia .
On a run of playing in five consecutive finals including his U.S. Open defeat to Rafael Nadal, the Russian never faced a break point against Coric — even though the Croatian had won all four of their previous meetings on hard courts.
The fourth-ranked Medvedev moves to 6-6 in career finals, while Coric is now 2-4 after his first final in 11 months.
Since the start of last month, Medvedev has won in Cincinnati and St. Petersburg. Besides the U.S. Open, he lost finals in Montreal and Washington, D.C.
Sailing
A matter of 2½ feet meant the difference between sailing off with $1 million in SailGP's inaugural championship regatta or getting nothing.
Team Japan's Nathan Outteridge gambled and lost, allowing countryman Tom Slingsby to steer Team Australia to victory in Marseille, France, in a showdown between two of the world's best skippers aboard fast, foiling F50 catamarans.
Slingsby overcame an error at the start and passed Outteridge in a tight maneuver approaching the penultimate mark to win one of the biggest prizes in sailing history.
Slingsby steered his catamaran into the starting box a few seconds early, drawing a penalty and forcing him to start just behind his friend and rival Outteridge, an Olympic gold and silver medalist, and an America's Cup veteran.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.