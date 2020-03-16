Briefly: Badgers add Florida linebacker

Even with on- and off-campus, in-person recruiting shut down in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus, the University of Wisconsin football program added to its 2021 recruiting class this week.
Linebacker Jake Chaney, a three-star prospect from Lehigh Acres, Florida, announced his commitment.
“I am very grateful to have multiple options to go play d1 (sic) football at it’s (sic) highest level and I’m extremely blessed to have a say in which school I’ll spend my next 3-5 years of life at,” Chaney wrote on Twitter. “I would like to thank my parents for staying on me at all times, making sure I’m doing nothing but the best I can. Also, my family and coaches for wanting nothing but the best for and from me.
“I would like to give a special shout out to my brother for helping me stay on the right path and be able to learn from his mistakes. With that being said after nights of prayer and thoughts I would like to say I’m 1000% committed to the University of Wisconsin-Madison.”
Chaney — a 6-foot, 200 pounder — was named District 7A player of the year last season after recording 100 tackles as a junior. Jake Chaney’s father, James, is his coach at Lehigh Senior High School and played at Florida State from 1988-1991.
The Badgers won the recruiting battle for Chaney over 10 other programs, including Michigan, Minnesota and Indiana.
Chaney is the second linebacker to commit to the 2021 class, which sits at nine prospects. While still early in the cycle, UW’s 2021 class is ranked seventh nationally.
Iditarod
A Norwegian running in only his second Iditarod has a commanding lead as mushers enter the final stretch of this year’s sled dog race across Alaska, one of the few U.S. sports not canceled over fears of the new coronavirus.
Thomas Waerner was the first musher to reach the checkpoint in White Mountain, Alaska, just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
White Mountain is the second-to-last checkpoint, and where mushers must take a mandatory eight-hour rest before navigating the treacherous and windswept icy Bering Sea coastline the last 77 miles to the finish line in Nome.
Wearner noted that four-time champion Jeff Kijng was also set up well at this point of the race in 2014, until a blizzard caused King to scratch close to Nome.
GPS tracking on the Iditarod website showed the nearest musher to Waerner was three-time champion Mitch Seavey, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) behind him on the trail to White Mountain. Chasing the leaders were Jessie Royer of Fairbanks, Brent Sass of Eureka and Aaron Burmeister of Nome.
Track & field
A former NCAA champion in javelin was given a four-year doping ban.
Ioannis Kyriazis of Greece, who also placed sixth at the 2017 world championships, tested positive for the steroid-like muscle builder Ligandrol, track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit said.
Kyriazis is banned until May 2023. He failed a doping test in an out-of-competition sample taken in April last year at College Station, Texas.
The 24-year-old athlete won the 2017 NCAA title representing Texas A&M University, two months before competing at the worlds in London.
Swimming & diving
USA Diving has hired Lee Michaud as its president.
He was an All-American diver at Michigan and spent five years on the U.S. national team, winning multiple national titles.
Michaud spent the last eight years working for Texas-based Daseke Inc., an owner and consolidator of flatbed and specialized transportation companies in North America. He led two of its companies: Smokey Point Distributing and the Schilli Cos.