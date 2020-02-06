Briefly: Badger trainer Helland resigns

Muncy hit 35 home runs last season despite missing a lot of time in September because of a broken wrist. He made $575,000 last year and had been eligible for arbitration for the first time. He had asked for $4,675,000 and had been offered $4 million.

Dozens of students dressed in blue excitedly welcomed Hank Aaron to their Atlanta college campus on Wednesday as the school named a building for the baseball icon on his 86th birthday.

Atlanta Technical College christened the Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron Academic Complex for the former Atlanta Braves slugger. Aaron, a longtime supporter of the college, donates thousands of dollars to the school every year and his Chasing the Dream Foundation awards scholarships to several students.

Golf

English veteran Laura Davies played her first competitive round in six months due to her mother’s illness and shot a 6-under 67 to be two shots off the lead at the LPGA-sanctioned Vic Open at Barwons Head, Australia.

The tournament features male and female pros teeing off in alternate groups on two courses.