Briefly: Badger trainer Helland resigns

Erik Helland, the strength and conditioning coach for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team, resigned Thursday.
UW, in a statement, announced Helland’s resignation and confirmed it received information last weekend that Helland, “while recounting a story from earlier in his NBA career, had used a racial epithet in the presence of multiple Wisconsin men’s basketball student-athletes. UW Athletics confirmed that assertion on Sunday.”
Helland was placed on administrative leave on Monday and didn’t travel with the Badgers to Minnesota, where they dropped a 70-52 decision on Wednesday night.
A voicemail message left on Helland’s cell phone Thursday was not immediately returned.
Helland was in his seventh season on UW’s staff. He joined the Badgers in 2013 after a long run with the Chicago Bulls and was credited by then-UW coach Bo Ryan and players for his role in helping the Badgers make back-to-back runs to the Final Four in 2014 and ’15.
Baseball
Infielder Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a $26 million, three-year contract Thursday and avoided salary arbitration.
Muncy gets a $4.5 million signing bonus, payable within 30 days of the deal’s approval by Major League Baseball, and salaries of $1 million this year, $7.5 million in 2021 and $11.5 million in 2022.
Muncy hit 35 home runs last season despite missing a lot of time in September because of a broken wrist. He made $575,000 last year and had been eligible for arbitration for the first time. He had asked for $4,675,000 and had been offered $4 million.
- Dozens of students dressed in blue excitedly welcomed Hank Aaron to their Atlanta college campus on Wednesday as the school named a building for the baseball icon on his 86th birthday.
Atlanta Technical College christened the Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron Academic Complex for the former Atlanta Braves slugger. Aaron, a longtime supporter of the college, donates thousands of dollars to the school every year and his Chasing the Dream Foundation awards scholarships to several students.
Golf
English veteran Laura Davies played her first competitive round in six months due to her mother’s illness and shot a 6-under 67 to be two shots off the lead at the LPGA-sanctioned Vic Open at Barwons Head, Australia.
The tournament features male and female pros teeing off in alternate groups on two courses.
The 56-year-old Davies played the Creek course at the 13th Beach Golf Links. She birdied five of seven holes on her final nine — the front nine — but bogeyed her second-last to fall behind the leaders.
Madelene Sagstrom shares the lead after shooting a 65 in the same group as Davies and Karrie Webb, who shot 75. South Korean Haeji Kang also shot 65.
Soccer
Real Sociedad ended Real Madrid’s 21-game unbeaten run by winning 4-3 at the Santiago Bernabéu to reach the Copa del Rey semifinals for the first time in six years.
The result halted Madrid’s eight-game winning streak and handed the club its first loss in all competitions since October. Real Sociedad, a semifinalist in 2014, will be looking to win its third Copa del Rey trophy — and first since 1987.
Figure skating
Defending champion skater Rika Kihira of Japan produced a strong short program to lead the opening day of the Four Continents at Seoul.
Skating to “Breakfast in Baghdad,” Kihira opened with a flawless triple axel and added a triple flip-triple toeloop combination with a triple lutz for 81.81 points and a comfortable lead over American Bradie Tennell, who was second with 75.93.
Tennell opened her routine with a triple lutz-triple toeloop combination and also landed a double axel and a triple flip to finish ahead of local favorite Young You, who scored 73.55.