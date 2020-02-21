Briefly: Badger assistant Gilmore headed to Spartans

Hockey

The NHL-leading Boston Bruins freed up salary cap space Friday by trading veteran forward David Backes and a first-round draft pick to the Anaheim Ducks for forward Ondrej Kase.

Anaheim also acquired 20-year-old prospect Axel Andersson, a defenseman, in the deal completed three days before the NHL’s trade deadline.

The Bruins benefit by trading the 35-year-old Backes, who has spent the past month playing in the minors. He is in the fourth year of a five-year, $30 million contract and had just one goal and two assists in 16 games with the Bruins before being demoted to AHL Providence last month.

Kase is a secondary line player who has seven goals and 16 assists for 23 points in 49 games with the Ducks this season. Overall, he has 43 goals and 53 assists for 96 points in 198 career games over three-plus seasons in Anaheim.

Tennis

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan will play her fourth final of the young WTA season at the Dubai Championships.

Rybakina beat eighth-seeded Petra Martic of Croatia 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2) in the semifinals, coming from a break down and saving a set point in each set.