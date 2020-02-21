Briefly: Badger assistant Gilmore headed to Spartans

Michigan State hired Wisconsin assistant Ted Gilmore on Friday as tight ends coach.
Gilmore, 52, joins the Spartans after spending the past five seasons as the Badgers' wide receivers coach. Previously, he spent three seasons as wide receivers coach for the Oakland Raiders and numerous colleges before that, including Nebraska, Purdue and Colorado.
Tucker also announced the hirings of three directors: Geoff Martzen for player personnel, Cody Cox for football operations and Darien Harris for player engagement.
Soccer
Players on the U.S. women's national team are seeking more than $66 million in damages as part of their gender discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation.
The damages were included in slew of papers filed Thursday night in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles ahead of a trial scheduled to start May 5.
Among the documents filed were the separate collective bargaining agreements of the U.S. men's and women's teams, which had not previously been made public.
Players on the women's national team sued the federation last March alleging institutionalized gender discrimination that includes inequitable compensation between the men’s and women’s teams.
The collective bargaining agreements showed a disparity in bonuses but also highlighted the different pay structures between the two teams.
Hockey
The NHL-leading Boston Bruins freed up salary cap space Friday by trading veteran forward David Backes and a first-round draft pick to the Anaheim Ducks for forward Ondrej Kase.
Anaheim also acquired 20-year-old prospect Axel Andersson, a defenseman, in the deal completed three days before the NHL’s trade deadline.
The Bruins benefit by trading the 35-year-old Backes, who has spent the past month playing in the minors. He is in the fourth year of a five-year, $30 million contract and had just one goal and two assists in 16 games with the Bruins before being demoted to AHL Providence last month.
Kase is a secondary line player who has seven goals and 16 assists for 23 points in 49 games with the Ducks this season. Overall, he has 43 goals and 53 assists for 96 points in 198 career games over three-plus seasons in Anaheim.
Tennis
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan will play her fourth final of the young WTA season at the Dubai Championships.
Rybakina beat eighth-seeded Petra Martic of Croatia 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2) in the semifinals, coming from a break down and saving a set point in each set.
In the final on Saturday, Rybakina will face top-seeded Simona Halep, who dispatched American qualifier Jennifer Brady 6-2, 6-0.
Golf
Rory McIlroy ripped a 4-iron from 275 yards into the thin air at Chapultepec to 15 feet for eagle on his second hole Thursday, made five more birdies and opened the Mexico Championship with a 6-under 65 for a two-shot lead.
Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson were at 67, along with Louis Oosthuizen, Billy Horschel, Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners.
Abraham Ancer of Mexico got some of the biggest cheers, especially when he ran off three straight birdies to overcome a rough start. He opened with a 70.
• Kyle Stanley shot an 8-under 64 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.
With most of the top players in the world playing in the World Golf Championship event in Mexico, Stanley had nine birdies and a bogey in windy afternoon conditions at Coco Beach Golf & Country Club.