The Chicago Bears placed cornerback Bryce Callahan on injured reserve because of a broken left foot on Wednesday.
Coach Matt Nagy says Callahan will need surgery. He was hurt in Chicago's 15-6 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.
A fourth-year pro, Callahan has 45 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks and six pass breakups. Sherrick McManis figures to get the bulk of the snaps at nickel back with him out.
The Bears also signed cornerback Marcus Williams. He has appeared in 51 games over five seasons with the New York Jets (2014-17), Houston Texans (2017) and Tampa Bay (2018). The Buccaneers placed him on IR on Oct. 13 because of a hamstring injury and released him nine days later.
• Seattle will be without linebacker Mychal Kendricks for the rest of the season after he suffered a knee and lower leg injury in the Seahawks' win over Minnesota.
Coach Pete Carroll said that Kendricks will need surgery for a couple of different issues, including the knee and "a little nick" to his lower leg. Carroll said Kendricks would need at least six to eight weeks of recovery.
Kendricks went to the sideline briefly during the second half Monday night and was examined by trainers but returned to the game. He played 76 percent of the defensive snaps for Seattle in the 21-7 win.
• The NFL draft is heading to Las Vegas for 2020.
It almost certainly will arrive before the Raiders do.
The league announced at an owners meeting that the city where the Raiders will begin play in September 2020 will host the draft that April.
The NFL began to bring the draft to different cities in 2015, when it was in Chicago. It was held there in 2016, too, then went to Philadelphia in 2017. Last April, the Cowboys hosted it in their stadium in Arlington, Texas, and next year it will be in Nashville.
College football
Michigan dismissed running back O'Maury Samuels from its football program on the same day he was arraigned on two charges, including one for domestic violence.
The school did not say why the move was made after Samuels was charged with domestic violence and malicious destruction of personal property. The date of the alleged offenses was Dec. 8 and Samuels is scheduled for a hearing on Dec. 27 in Ann Arbor District Court.
The sophomore finished the season with 13 rushing attempts for 66 yards. He did not run the ball for the eighth-ranked Wolverines after Oct. 13, when he had one carry for 3 yards in a win over Wisconsin.
Baseball
The Tampa Bay Rays and pitcher Charlie Morton reached an agreement on a $30 million, two-year contract.
The 35-year-old Morton was a first-time All-Star last season when he went 15-3 with a 3.13 ERA for Houston.
Morton helped the Astros win their first championship in 2017. He started and won Game 7 of the AL Championship Series against the Yankees, then was the winning pitcher in Game 7 of the World Series against the Dodgers with four innings of relief.
Winter sports
One of Norway's greatest cross-country skiers says he is retiring from the sport.
Petter Northug, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and 13-time world champion, says he had "some fantastic years," adding there will be "no comeback."
The 32-year-old Norwegian had not done well in recent competitions and failed to recover from illness. Earlier this year, he failed to qualify for Norway's Olympic team for the Pyeongchang Games.
At the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, Northug won two gold, one silver and one bronze medal. He added two team bronze medals four years later in Sochi.
