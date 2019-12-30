Briefly: Ax falls on two NFL head coaches

The New York Giants fired coach Pat Shurmur after the once-proud franchise took a step back by winning four games in a season marked by a franchise record-tying nine-game losing streak.

The Giants also announced Monday general manager Dave Gettleman will return despite seeing the team win only nine games in his two seasons.

Co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch informed Shurmur of the decision Monday, less than a day after the Giants (4-12) failed to play the spoiler role and saw the Philadelphia Eagles beat them 34-17 to win the NFC East.

• Freddie Kitchens was fired Sunday night by the Cleveland Browns following a season in which he failed to lead a talented team to a .500 record — let alone the playoffs.

Kitchens was dismissed shortly after the Browns returned to team headquarters following a 33-23 loss to the lowly Cincinnati Bengals (2-14), who ended Cleveland's disheartening season and an inglorious 16-game run for the former running backs coach who was hoping for more time.

• Oakland guard Richie Incognito will be staying with the Raiders after their move to Las Vegas.

Incognito signed a two-year, $14 million contract extension with the Raiders on Monday that includes $6.35 million in guaranteed money.