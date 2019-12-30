Briefly: Ax falls on two NFL head coaches

The New York Giants fired coach Pat Shurmur after the once-proud franchise took a step back by winning four games in a season marked by a franchise record-tying nine-game losing streak.
The Giants also announced Monday general manager Dave Gettleman will return despite seeing the team win only nine games in his two seasons.
Co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch informed Shurmur of the decision Monday, less than a day after the Giants (4-12) failed to play the spoiler role and saw the Philadelphia Eagles beat them 34-17 to win the NFC East.
• Freddie Kitchens was fired Sunday night by the Cleveland Browns following a season in which he failed to lead a talented team to a .500 record — let alone the playoffs.
Kitchens was dismissed shortly after the Browns returned to team headquarters following a 33-23 loss to the lowly Cincinnati Bengals (2-14), who ended Cleveland's disheartening season and an inglorious 16-game run for the former running backs coach who was hoping for more time.
• Oakland guard Richie Incognito will be staying with the Raiders after their move to Las Vegas.
Incognito signed a two-year, $14 million contract extension with the Raiders on Monday that includes $6.35 million in guaranteed money.
The Raiders signed Incognito last offseason to a one-year prove-it deal to bring him out of retirement after a troubled past that included several suspensions, accusations of racism and bullying and run-ins with police off the field.
Baseball
The Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract with free agent infielder and former Milwaukee Brewer Travis Shaw.
Shaw hit .157 with seven homers and 16 RBIs in 86 games last season for the Brewers. The 29-year-old has a .243 career batting average over five big league seasons with the Brewers and Boston Red Sox.
• The Arizona Diamondbacks signed outfielder Kole Calhoun to a two-year contract worth $16 million that includes a club option for 2022.
The 32-year-old Calhoun, who lives in nearby Tempe, Arizona, has played eight major league seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, batting .249 in his career with 140 homers. In 2019, he hit .232 with a career-high 33 homers while playing mostly right field. Calhoun is a four-time Gold Glove finalist and won the award in 2015.