Briefly: Australia shuts down its pro soccer league

Australian soccer's A-League has suspended its season indefinitely, bringing an end to all professional football competitions in Australia and New Zealand until the coronavirus pandemic passes.
Football Federation Australia chief executive James Johnson announced the decision Tuesday, saying the latest measures imposed by the federal government made it impossible for the A-League to continue. The league had only a few regular-season rounds remaining before the playoffs. Johnson said the postponement will be reviewed on April 22.
Newcastle's 2-1 win over Melbourne City at an empty stadium on Monday night was the last game completed. Sydney FC led the standings with 48 points after 20 games, eight points ahead of Melbourne City, which has played 23 games. Wellington Phoenix was in third place with 36 points from 20 games.
The Super Rugby competition, which involves clubs from five countries, suspended its season last week and attempts in Australia and New Zealand to create domestic competitions for their teams have been put on hold.
Australian rules' Australian Football League suspended its season Sunday after only one round. The National Rugby League followed suit on Monday after two rounds.
• Will Wilson, co-head of the NFL division of a sports representation agency and the uncle of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, was hired as chief executive officer of the troubled U.S. Soccer Federation.
He starts work March 30 and will fill a job that had been open since the retirement on Sept. 16 of Dan Flynn, who took over from Hank Steinbrecher in June 2000. The USSF faces a gender discrimination lawsuit by women on its national team, which led to USSF President Carlos Cordeiro's resignation on March 12.
In addition, the U.S. is still rebounding from the failure of its men's team to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.
Hockey
The Nashville Predators have signed goaltender Connor Ingram to a three-year contract.
The 22-year-old Ingram posted a 21-5-5 record for the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals in the 2019-20 season. He ranked third among AHL goaltenders in save percentage and goals-against average and he tied for third in wins.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!