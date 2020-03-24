Briefly: Australia shuts down its pro soccer league

Australian soccer's A-League has suspended its season indefinitely, bringing an end to all professional football competitions in Australia and New Zealand until the coronavirus pandemic passes.

Football Federation Australia chief executive James Johnson announced the decision Tuesday, saying the latest measures imposed by the federal government made it impossible for the A-League to continue. The league had only a few regular-season rounds remaining before the playoffs. Johnson said the postponement will be reviewed on April 22.

Newcastle's 2-1 win over Melbourne City at an empty stadium on Monday night was the last game completed. Sydney FC led the standings with 48 points after 20 games, eight points ahead of Melbourne City, which has played 23 games. Wellington Phoenix was in third place with 36 points from 20 games.

The Super Rugby competition, which involves clubs from five countries, suspended its season last week and attempts in Australia and New Zealand to create domestic competitions for their teams have been put on hold.

Australian rules' Australian Football League suspended its season Sunday after only one round. The National Rugby League followed suit on Monday after two rounds.

