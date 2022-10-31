Briefly: Bears trade Smith to the Ravens

The Chicago Bears traded the star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a second and fifth round draft pick, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.

The Bears selected Smith with the eighth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He went on to become a two-time second-team All-Pro and has 83 total tackles this season.

Monday's trade comes after the Bears' 49-29 defeat on the road to the Dallas Cowboys and less than a week following the team's trade of Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears acquired a fourth-round draft pick in exchange for Quinn.

• Auburn fired coach Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two seasons, ending a rocky tenure in which the proud program struggled to compete in the Southeastern Conference.

Harsin went 9-12 overall and 3-5 this year. Auburn has lost four straight games while struggling against Power Five opponents, including a 41-27 loss to Arkansas on Oct. 29 that proved the final straw. Auburn will owe Harsin 70% of his remaining contract — more than $15 million — and half of that must be paid within 30 days.

Auburn canceled its weekly football football news conference about 90 minutes before Harsin was scheduled to speak. The school didn't immediately name an interim coach. The Tigers play at Mississippi State on Saturday.

• Jim Harbaugh expects the four suspended Michigan State football players involved in roughing up two members of Michigan's team to be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

“I can't imagine that this will not result in criminal charges," the Michigan coach said Monday.

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said later Monday that it would be irresponsible to respond to Harbaugh's call for criminal charges due to the ongoing investigation.

“We're not here to make any excuses for the behaviors Saturday,” Tucker said. “They are unacceptable.”

Harbaugh said defensive back Gemon Green was punched by a Spartan in the Michigan Stadium tunnel to spark the melee shortly after the fourth-ranked Wolverines beat their in-state rival on Saturday night and teammate Ja’Den McBurrows was attacked when he tried to help.

McBurrows is seen on a video shared on social media being pushed, punched and kicked by multiple Michigan State players, who pulled him out of the tunnel and into a hallway that doesn’t lead to either locker room.

Harbaugh said both players have injuries, adding he did not know if Green, a starting cornerback for a third straight season, would be cleared to play Saturday night at Rutgers.

Tucker announced Sunday night that linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump were suspended immediately. Tucker said the decision was made after “reviewing the disturbing electronic evidence.”

Soccer

France midfielder Paul Pogba will miss the World Cup due to ongoing knee problems.

Pogba returned to training with Juventus only this month following surgery on his right knee in early September.

He hasn’t played since returning to Juventus from Manchester United, and was injured again. Tests in Turin and Pittsburgh confirmed the 29-year-old Pogba will not be fit in time for the World Cup.

Pogba underwent surgery after tearing his meniscus during Juventus’ preseason tour of the United States in July — having rejoined the Italian club two weeks earlier from Manchester United to much fanfare.

France will be without its 2018 World Cup-winning midfield as Chelsea's N’Golo Kante is out for several months after surgery on a hamstring injury.

• AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has been rewarded for his title-winning exploits with a two-year extension to his contract at the defending champion.

Milan announced on Monday that the 57-year-old Pioli has signed a new contract until June 2025. His previous deal was set to expire at the end of this season.

It is a far cry from the beginning of 2020 when Pioli was almost fired — just a few months into his tenure — and replaced by Ralf Rangnick. Milan was in advanced negotiations with the German coach before changing its mind.

That turned out to be a smart move as Pioli steered Milan to second in Serie A that year and then bettered it last season with a first title in 11 years.