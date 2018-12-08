Finally, Atlanta has another team it can call champions.
Josef Martinez and Franco Escobar scored goals, Brad Guzan came up with a couple of clutch saves and Atlanta United gave the city its first title since 1995 with a 2-0 victory over the Portland Timbers in the MLS Cup final on Saturday night.
Cheered on by the largest crowd in franchise history, United captured the crown in just its second season to set off a huge celebration.
in a city that has known so much sporting heartbreak. Owner Arthur Blank got to lift the trophy, just under three years after his other team, the NFL’s Falcons, squandered a 25-point lead in an epic Super Bowl collapse.
Martinez, capping the greatest goal-scoring season in MLS history, put United ahead in 39th minute. Escobar added an insurance goal in the 54th, turning the final minutes into a raucous, flag-waving celebration and sending coach Tata Martino out with a title in his final game as coach. He’s reportedly headed to Mexico to take over as that country’s national coach.
Atlanta reveled in its first title since the Braves won the 1995 World Series — a gap of 8,442 days, for those counting.
After a surprising run in the playoffs, the Timbers were denied their second MLS championship after winning the cup in 2015.
- The defending champion U.S. women’s team were grouped — again — with Sweden for next summer’s Women’s World Cup tournament in France.
The draw to set the group stage for the 24 teams was held at a gala event in Paris amid a backdrop of unrest in the country.
The No. 1-ranked U.S. team landed in the same group with Sweden for the sixth time overall. Also in Group F are Thailand and Chile, which is making its World Cup debut.
The U.S. will open the tournament against Thailand in Reims on June 11. Host France will open the World Cup on June 7 against South Korea in Paris.
The Americans defeated Japan 5-2 — highlighted by Carli Lloyd’s hat trick — in Canada in 2015. The U.S. has played in every World Cup since the competition started in 1991, winning the inaugural event and also in 1999.
- Chelsea inflicted Manchester City’s first loss of the Premier League season, winning 2-0 as the champions were replaced by Liverpool in top spot.
After losing two of its last three league games, Chelsea was forced to repel waves of City attacks before N’Golo Kante scored from the team’s first shot on target in the 45th minute. Buoyed by going in front, Chelsea controlled the second half and David Luiz headed the hosts further in front in the 78th.
It ended City’s 21-game unbeaten run in the league stretching back into last season when Pep Guardiola’s side won the title with 100 points.
Baseball
Mike Napoli announced his retirement after 12 years in the majors that included three trips to the World Series.
The 37-year-old Napoli, who did not play last season because of a knee injury, batted .246 with 267 homers and 744 RBIs over 1,392 games with the Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Indians. He entered the majors as a catcher before switching to first base.
He had his best season in 2016 when he helped lead the Indians to the World Series. Napoli set career highs with 34 homers and 101 RBIs and was invaluable as a clubhouse leader for manager Terry Francona.
He helped Boston win the Series in 2013 and reached the Fall Classic with the Rangers in 2011. Napoli was an All-Star in 2012.
Golf
Gary Woodland and Charley Hoffman shot an 8-under 64 in modified alternate-shot play for a share of the lead in the QBE Shootout at Naples, Fla.
Woodland and Hoffman birdied the final three holes to match the teams of Emiliano Grillo-Graeme McDowell and Brian Harman-Patton Kizzire at 19-under 125, with a better-ball round left at Tiburon Golf Club.
Defending champions Steve Stricker and Sean’ O’Hair were 15 under after a 67.
Skiing
Marcel Hirscher dominated yet again in the World Cup, winning a giant slalom in France by a huge 1.18-second margin.
The seven-time defending overall champion protected his first-run lead in steady falling snow to leave Henrik Kristoffersen runner-up yet again. Matts Olsson placed third, trailing by 1.31 on the Face de Bellevarde slope.
Hirscher has now finished on the podium in every giant slalom race since October 2016, including winning world and Olympic titles in that span.
- Mikaela Shiffrin won a World Cup super-G, confirming the slalom great’s arrival as a pure speed racer and all-round threat.
Shiffrin, who got her first career super-G win last weekend, was 0.28 seconds faster than Lara Gut-Behrami and 0.42 clear of third-placed Tina Weirather on the sun-soaked Engiadina course in St. Moritz, Switzerland.
Figure skating
Teenage Japanese star Rika Kihira won the Grand Prix Final women’s title at Vancouver.
The 16-year-old had a combined score of 233.12, despite stumbling on a jump in her free skate.
Olympic champion Alina Zagitova of Russia, also 16, was second at 226.53 points. Fellow Russian Elizaveta Tuktamysheva was third at 215.32. The women’s competition was made up entirely of skaters from Japan and Russia.
Winter sports
Julia Taubitz got her first World Cup luge victory of the season, holding off Olympic champion and fellow German star Natalie Geisenberger by about one-tenth of a second at Calgary, Alberta.
Taubitz finished two runs in 1 minute, 33.408 seconds. Geisenberger’s time was 1:33.512, and Canada’s Kimberley McRae took third in 1:33.885. Andrea Voetter was fourth for Italy, and the U.S. took fifth and sixth with Summer Britcher and Emily Sweeney.
