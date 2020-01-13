Briefly: Astros fire manager Hinch and GM

Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired Monday after the pair were suspended by Major League Baseball for the team’s sign-stealing during Houston’s run to the 2017 World Series title and during the 2018 season.
In the sport’s largest scandal since the Biogenesis drug suspensions in 2013, Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the discipline Monday and strongly hinted that current Boston manager Alex Cora— the Astros bench coach in 2017 — will face equal or more severe punishment. Manfred said Cora developed the sign-stealing system used by the Astros. The Red Sox are under investigation for sign stealing in Cora’s first season as manager in 2018, when the Red Sox won the World Series.
Houston was fined $5 million for sign-stealing by the team during its run to the 2017 World Series title and during the 2018 season — the maximum allowed under the Major League Constitution. The Astros will forfeit their next two first- and second-round draft picks.
In addition, former Astros GM Brandon Taubman was suspended through the World Series for his conduct during last year’s AL Championship Series, when his profane remarks directed at female reporters led to his firing by Houston, which at first denied the incident and later apologized.
Manfred said owner Jim Crane was not aware of the sign stealing. An hour after MLB announced its decision, Crane opened a news conference by saying Hinch and Luhnow were fired.
Houston was a big league-best 204-120 during the two years in question, winning its first title.
Golf
Cameron Smith was running out of holes, but not hope.
Smith was two shots behind with two holes to play in the steady rain on Sunday at the Sony Open, and Brendan Steele had not shown any signs of cracking. Three holes later, Smith only had to two-putt from 10 feet to win a playoff.
The 26-year-old Australian finally had a PGA Tour title he could call his own. He had won twice at the Australian PGA Championship, and he shared the team title with Jonas Blixt at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans in 2017.
For this PGA Tour victory, his help came from the guy he was trying to beat.
Steele had a three-shot lead when he holed a bunker shot for birdie on the 11th hole and he never trailed the entire day until it fell apart at the end. He missed a 6-foot par putt on the 17th, and then hit a wild hook from the fairway on the par-5 18th and never had a reasonable look at birdie.
Olympics
Two more weightlifters face being stripped of their medals from the 2012 Olympics over doping.
The International Weightlifting Federation has said Romanians Roxana Cocos and Razvan Martin are suspected of using banned steroids after their 2012 samples were re-tested using modern technology.
The IWF said Cocos’ sample contained two different banned steroids and Martin’s three.
They join more than 50 other lifters who have failed re-testing from the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, which has left the medal standings in weightlifting almost unrecognizable compared to the original results.