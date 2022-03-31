Briefly: Arians retires from coaching

Bruce Arians has decided to retire as coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and move into a front-office role with the team, a stunning move announced Wednesday night.

Arians, who will turn 70 this coming season, coached the Bucs to the Super Bowl title in the 2020 season — Tom Brady’s first with Tampa Bay. The Bucs were 31-18 in Arians’ three seasons there and he was 80-48-1 in eight years as a head coach overall when adding in his five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will replace Arians as coach.

Bowles was an interim head coach in Miami for three games in 2011, and went 24-40 in four seasons with the New York Jets from 2015 through 2018.

• The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms Wednesday on a new contract with cornerback Patrick Peterson, taking another step toward stabilizing a problematic position.

The 31-year-old Peterson had a solid first season with the Vikings in 2021, by far their most reliable cornerback in pass coverage. He missed three games with a hamstring injury and one game due to COVID-19. The eight-time Pro Bowl pick played his first 10 years in the NFL with Arizona.

Peterson will join newcomers Chandon Sullivan and Nate Hairston and returners Cameron Dantzler and Kris Boyd at the top of the depth chart for the Vikings for now.

Auto racing

The U.S. will be the only country on the 2023 calendar to host three F1 races in one season following Wednesday's announcement of a Saturday night race down the famed Las Vegas Strip. F1 has raced at Circuit of the America’s in Austin, Texas, since 2012, and in May it will make its debut in Miami.

Barring any surprises, existing races in Mexico City and Montreal will bring F1 to North America five times next season.

F1 didn't much focus on the U.S. until Liberty Media Corp. bought the rights to the series in 2017. The American company has since targeted U.S. expansion and received a massive boost from the Netflix docuseries “Drive To Survive.”

Season four dropped ahead of the F1 season opener this month and Netflix said the behind-the-velvet rope peek inside the series ranked No. 1 in 33 countries its opening weekend. ESPN, meanwhile, said viewership for Sunday’s race in Saudi Arabia broke the week-old record for the network and was ESPN’s largest F1 audience since 1995.

“The momentum of Formula One has been demonstrated over the last several seasons and we've seen that potential turn into a reality as we watch our fanbase really grow around the world, but especially here in the U.S.,” Greg Maffei, President and CEO of Liberty Media, told The Associated Press.

F1 will promote the event alongside Liberty, which is taking on the additional role because of its belief in the market. F1 signed an initial three-year contract for the race, but the exact race date was not revealed beyond that it will be a Saturday night in November on a temporary 3.8-mile street course that will utilize the iconic Las Vegas Boulevard.

Baseball

The Kansas City Royals exercised their club option on Mike Matheny for the 2023 season on Thursday, eliminating any uncertainty over whether their manager will remain with the club after the coming season.

Matheny is entering his third season with the Royals, which includes the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season and his first 162-game run as the manager last season. He is 100-122 with Kansas City and 691-596 overall, which includes seven seasons as the manager of the cross-state St. Louis Cardinals.

The decision to retain Matheny was largely a foregone conclusion. The Royals are in the midst of a massive rebuilding effort following back-to-back American League pennants in 2014 and ‘15, weathering consecutive seasons of 100-plus losses in the final two years of manager Ned Yost’s tenure. And they're just beginning to see the fruits of their labors as a talented, young bunch of starting pitchers establish themselves in the big leagues and more young help is on the way.

Basketball

Syracuse reserve center Frank Anselem, who took on a greater role during the final nine games of the season after starter Jesse Edwards broke a wrist, is entering the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-10 player from Nigeria announced his decision Thursday on social media.

“I will forever be grateful to have been a part of this historic program. However, things have to end for something to start anew,” Anselem wrote on Instagram.

Anselem started six games and played in all but one for the Orange (16-17), showing promise after playing only 26 minutes over four games his freshman year.

After Edwards was hurt in early February at Boston College, Anselem's first career start came against Virginia Tech. He responded with six points, 15 rebounds and two blocks in 36 minutes.

Anselem averaged 14.2 minutes, 2.6 points, and 3.8 rebounds with 17 blocks. In the final nine games, he averaged 7.2 rebounds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0