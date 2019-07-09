The Milwaukee Bucks and Nike are hosting a public celebration of Giannis Antetokounmpo winning his first MVP award. The Giannis MVP Celebration will take place on Sunday, July 14 from 2-5 p.m. on the plaza at Fiserv Forum. Fans will be given an opportunity to see Antetokounmpo presented with the MVP trophy and to check out his recently-released first signature shoe, the Nike Air Zoom Freak 1.
Antetokounmpo will be presented on stage with the MVP trophy by youth from a local Boys & Girls Club. The event will also include appearances by the Bucks Entertainment Network, DJs – including a headliner to be announced before the event – and food and beverage throughout the plaza.
The House of Hoops Freakmobile will be on site for fans to purchase Antetokounmpo Nike merchandise, with a limited number of his signature shoes available for purchase. The Bucks Pro Shop inside Fiserv Forum will also be open during the event.
Fans planning to attend the Giannis MVP Celebration can RSVP by visiting www.bucks.com/giannis.
Soccer
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer says Megan Rapinoe has accepted an invitation for the U.S. women’s soccer team to celebrate its World Cup victory with a visit to Congress.
The New York senator said Tuesday he looks forward to scheduling a time when “these inspiring women can come to the nation’s capital.”
Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others in Congress invited the team to visit. Rapinoe told reporters earlier this week in New York she’s “very happy” to accept.
The team co-captain has said she’s not interested in celebrating at the White House. It’s unclear if the winning team would be invited by President Donald Trump to visit.
Football
Jimmy Garoppolo is going to summer school before starting training camp with the San Francisco 49ers.
Garoppolo is spending part of his down time between the end of minicamp and the start of training camp on July 27 working in Southern California with quarterback guru Tom House.
House is a former major league pitcher and pitching coach perhaps most famous for catching Hank Aaron’s record-breaking 715th career homer in the Atlanta Braves bullpen in 1974. But in recent years, House has run a quarterback academy in Huntington Beach called 3DQB where he helps passers refine their throwing mechanics.
House has worked with several star quarterbacks over the years, including Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Matt Ryan and Carson Palmer. Garoppolo met House during his time in New England as Brady’s teammate on the Patriots and has been spending time working on his mechanics all offseason as he comes back from season-ending knee surgery.
“We’re trying to implement drills as close to game-like situations as you could get to,” Garoppolo said in a phone interview last week.
“At the same time, we’re sticking to mechanics and the basics. That’s what quarterbacking comes down to. You have to be really good with the basics and do them over and over again. It’s good to get someone with as much experience as Tom.
“It’s nice to have him see you throw and see if he has any little things to fix up or anything you haven’t thought about that he thinks can help you. Quarterback is a very unique position and a lot goes into it. There are a lot of moving pieces.”
