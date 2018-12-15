First baseman Justin Bour and the Los Angeles Angels finalized a $2.5 million, one-year contract, giving Los Angeles depth while Albert Pujols recovers from surgery.
Bour can earn an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses based on plate appearances under the deal announced Saturday: $125,000 each for 350, 400, 450 and 500.
The 30-year-old hit 20 homers and drove in 59 runs with the Marlins and Phillies last season. He played 112 of his 141 games with Miami before an August trade to Philadelphia.
- Free agent first baseman Matt Adams has an agreement to return to the Washington Nationals, pending a successful physical exam.
A person familiar with the deal confirmed to The Associated Press that Adams and the Nationals agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract with a mutual option for 2020.
Adams was traded by Washington to St. Louis in August for $50,000.
He hit .158 with three home runs and nine RBIs in 27 games with the Cardinals.
The 30-year-old Adams is expected to split time at first base again with Ryan Zimmerman. The agreement was first reported by the Athletic.
Hockey
The St. Louis Blues signed veteran defenseman Robert Bortuzzo to a three-year extension worth $1.375 million per season. Bortuzzo is now signed through the 2021-22 season.
The 29-year-old Bortuzzo has a goal and two assists in 12 games this season, his fifth with the Blues. He missed the season opener after being suspended and missed time with a lower-body injury.
- The Buffalo Sabres suspended forward Patrick Berglund indefinitely for failing to report to the team.
Berglund missed the past two games with what coach Phil Housley initially called an illness.
The 30-year-old Swede has two goals and two assists in 23 games this season.
He was a healthy scratch earlier this season and missed five games with an upper-body injury.
Soccer
Cristiano Ronaldo rediscovered his scoring touch by converting a penalty to help Juventus beat city rival Torino 1-0 in a Serie A derby.
Ronaldo has been playing and scoring regularly this season and showing little sign of being affected — on the field at least — by a rape allegation in the United States.
However, Ronaldo failed to score in his previous two matches, the first time that had happened since September.
But he netted 20 minutes from time as Juventus moved 11 points clear of second-placed Napoli.
Skiing
Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won by a large margin in a World Cup downhill that was marred by a nasty crash involving Swiss skier Marc Gisin at Selva Di Val Gardena, Italy.
Gisin lost control before a jump midway down, flew into the air and landed awkwardly on his side and back right in the middle of the Saslong course’s famous camel bumps.
He was then bumped into the air again and the back of his head hit the snow in a second impact.
Kilde finished a significant 0.86 seconds ahead of Austria’s Max Franz, who led the final training run.
Beat Feuz of Switzerland came third, 0.92 behind.
Winter sports
The German luge doubles team of Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken walked off the track at Mount Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid as World Cup race winners, again.
Russia’s Roman Repilov won the men’s race, again. And the day’s biggest cheers went to Erin Hamlin, again.
Eggert and Benecken won a World Cup race on the Lake Placid track for the fifth consecutive year, and Repilov won at Mount Van Hoevenberg for the second straight season.
But Hamlin stole the show on the track where she dominated for nearly two decades, taking the farewell run of her career and cementing her retirement.
