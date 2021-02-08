Briefly: Anderson, Phillies sign 1-year deal

Right-hander Chase Anderson and the Philadelphia Phillies finalized a $4 million, one-year contract on Monday.
He can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses: $50,000 each for 22, 24, 26, 28 and 30 starts.
Anderson was 1-2 with a 7.22 ERA in 10 appearances for Toronto last season. He earned $3,148,148 in prorated pay from a $8.5 million salary under the option season of a contract that originally guaranteed $11.75 million for two years.
The 33-year-old was 29-16 with a 3.63 ERA over the previous three seasons in Milwaukee.
Anderson is 54-42 with a 4.06 ERA in 167 starts and nine relief appearances over seven major league seasons with Arizona (2014-15), Milwaukee (2016-19) and Toronto (2020).
Auto racing
Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will stay with Mercedes for a ninth season after signing a one-year deal.
Since joining Mercedes for the 2013 season, Hamilton has won six world championship titles — moving him level with Michael Schumacher on a record seven for his career.
As part of his new deal, Mercedes and Hamilton have established a charitable foundation in a commitment to “supporting greater diversity and inclusion in all its forms in motorsport,” the team said.
The 2021 F1 season begins in Bahrain next month.
Soccer
American midfielder Christian Cappis has signed a four-year contract with Brondby of Denmark’s top division.
The team announced the deal with the 20-year-old from Katy, Texas, on Sunday.
Cappis signed with Denmark’s Hobro in November 2018, and the club was relegated to the second tier at the end of the 2019-20 season. He scored one goal in 48 appearances in all competitions in parts of three seasons.
Cappis has played for the U.S. under-20 team. He attended national team camp in January 2020 but did not get into a match.