Briefly: Anderson, Phillies sign 1-year deal

When Myron and Luis met in 2016, an immediate father-son bond was formed. Myron interviewed Luis for a job in the restaurant business, and soon after that, the two spent more time together. Naturally, Myron taught Luis how to cook. "I never realized how much he was watching me," Myron said. "It was like a little kid telling you, 'Dad, I want to be just like you.'"

In 2018, they made the decision together that Myron would adopt Luis.

Now, they run a restaurant together: Tucker's Homestyle Cooking, 2305 Racine St.