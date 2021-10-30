Briefly: Anderson, Atlanta take 2-1 Series lead

Rookie Ian Anderson and the Braves bullpen took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Austin Riley and Travis d’Arnaud drove in runs and Atlanta beat the Houston Astros 2-0 on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the World Series.
Anderson and four relievers combined on a two-hitter.
Pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz blooped a single leading off the eighth inning against reliever Tyler Matzek that dropped in front of left fielder Eddie Rosario, just 232 feet from home plate, for Houston's first hit. Alex Bregman grounded a single through the wide-open side of a shifted infield against closer Will Smith leading off the ninth.
Riley's RBI double in the third off Astros starter Luis Garcia put Atlanta ahead, and d’Arnaud hit a 437-foot homer off Kendall Graveman's fastball in the eighth, d’Arnaud’s second home run of this World Series and first long ball at home this season.
Rosario walked leading off a 43-pitch half-inning in the third. Freddie Freeman singled and Garcia left an 0-1 cutter over the plate that Riley lined between Bregman and the third-bag, and down the left-field line for an RBI double.
Jorge Soler walked, but Garcia stranded the bases loaded when Adam Duvall fouled to first and d’Arnaud struck out.
Houston, the top-hitting team in the majors during the season with a .267 average, was limited to two hits, three walks and two hit batters.
Auto racing
Zane Smith raced his way into the NASCAR Truck Series championship finale with a Saturday victory in overtime at Martinsville Speedway, where a three-wide scramble to the finish vaulted him into title contention.
Smith was last in the eight-driver field at Martinsville, West Virginia, and had to win to earn a spot in next week's winner-take-all finale. It was his first win of the season.
Smith was racing door-to-door on the bottom of the track alongside Todd Gilliland, who was the middle truck sandwiched between Smith and Stewart Friesen. As the trio hurtled to the white flag, Friesen bounced off the wall and into Gilliland, which turned Gilliland and brought out the race-ending caution as Smith snaked across the line ahead of Friesen.
Reigning champion Sheldon Creed finished ninth and failed to advance to the finale. Joe Crafton advanced after finishing fifth. Smith, Ben Rhodes, Crafton and John Hunter Nemechek will race for the Truck Series title next Friday night at Phoenix Raceway.
Football
The Chicago Bears will be without outside linebacker Khalil Mack on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers as he continues to deal with a sprained left foot.
Head coach Matt Nagy also will miss the game.
Nagy was absent from Bears practice once again Friday after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will take over as interim head coach.
The Bears ruled out Mack after he sat out of practice all week. The outside linebacker, who leads the team with six sacks, hasn’t missed a game since 2018, his first season in Chicago.
Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn and offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list to practice Friday. But Germain Ifedi became the sixth player to go on the list this month. Tight end Jimmy Graham remains on the list.
Hockey
Antti Raanta made 23 saves and was a winner in his Carolina debut as the Hurricanes scored four goals in the first period in a 6-3 victory over the winless Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night, adding to their best start in franchise history.
Tony DeAngelo, Jordan Staal, Derek Stepan, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov scored as Carolina improved to 7-0-0.
Brandon Hagel, Adam Gaudette and Alex DeBrincat scored for the Blackhawks (0-6-2). Kevin Lankinen stopped 29 shots.
Tennis
Simona Halep reached a WTA final for the 12th straight season after routing Ukrainian teenager Marta Kostyuk 6-0, 6-1 on Saturday and setting up a title match against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia at the Transylvania Open in Romania.
Kontaveit, who won the Kremlin Cup in Moscow last week, extended her winning streak to nine matches by beating Rebecca Peterson of Sweden 6-3, 6-2.
• American qualifier Frances Tiafoe rallied from a set and 5-2 down to beat Jannik Sinner 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 on Saturday and set up a final against Alexander Zverev at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna.
Zverev defeated Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 6-3 to reach his fifth tour-level final of the season.
Tiafoe is after his second career title, three years after winning in Delray Beach as a 20-year-old and becoming the youngest American winner on the ATP tour since Andy Roddick was 19 when he triumphed in Houston in 2002.
• American Taylor Fritz will play Marin Cilic in the final of the St. Petersburg Open in Russia.
Fritz beat Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 in their semifinal match on Saturday to reach his first tour-level final of the season.
Cilic reached his second final in as many weeks with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Dutch qualifier Botic Van de Zandschulp.
Golf
Taylor Pendrith's big game is working just fine on the PGA Tour's shortest course, giving the Canadian a three-shot lead going into the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Pendrith ran off four straight birdies around the turn at Port Royal, and then picked up two more birdies late in his round Saturday for a 6-under 65. Pendrith was at 17-under 194.
Danny Lee holed a tough 6-foot par putt on the 18th cap off a 65 and stay in range, just three shots behind. Lee is the only player among the top five on the leaderboard who has won on the PGA Tour, though that was six years and 173 tournaments ago at the Greenbrier Classic.
Lucas Herbert of Australia, a two-time winner on the European Tour, had his second straight round of 65 and was four shots behind.