Briefly: Ancer wins playoff for first PGA win

Ericsson caught a break when Herta clobbered his car into the tire barriers with five laps left, ending his dominant weekend for Andretti Autosport. Herta topped the first two practice sessions, won the pole and his team was in “a league of our own.” He was gaining on Ericsson and had a potential go-ahead pass on the horizon when he crushed his car. Herta buried his head in his hands in stunned disbelief.

Dixon was second to give Chip Ganassi Racing a 1-2 finish. James Hinchcliffe, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Graham Rahal rounded out the top five.

NBA

The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to a multiyear contract extension with coach James Borrego, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Borrego is 95-124 in three seasons with the Hornets, but has given team owner Michael Jordan enough confidence that things are moving in the right direction. The Hornets were 33-39 last year and lost to the Indiana Pacers in the play-in game.

Charlotte has not made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season and has not won a playoff series in the last 19 seasons.

The Hornets are trying to build behind point guard LaMelo Ball, last year’s NBA Rookie of the Year, veteran small forward Gordon Hayward and guard Terry Rozier.