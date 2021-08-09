Briefly: Ancer wins playoff for first PGA win

Abraham Ancer of Mexico won the FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, beating Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns with a 6-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole of a playoff at Memphis, Tenn.
Ancer won the World Golf Championships event at TPC Southland after Burns’ 5½-foot putt — on the same line as Ancer — lipped out.
Ancer, the 30-year-old former University of Oklahoma player who was born in McAllen, Texas, closed with a 2-under 68 to match Matsuyama and Burns at 16-under 264. Matsuyama shot a 63, and Burns had a 64.
Ancer became the fourth Mexican winner on the PGA Tour, following Victor Regalado, Cesar Sanudo and Carlos Ortiz, and the seventh player to win a WGC event for his first tour victory. He’s projected to jump to 10th in the world ranking.
Harris English, the 2013 champion at TPC Southwind, was a stroke back after a 73 after leading after each of the first three days.
On the first extra hole, Ancer, Burns and Matsuyama, coming off a bronze-medal playoff loss in the Tokyo Olympics, made decent runs at birdies. Matsuyama had the shortest attempt — from 20 feet — and it nearly went in the cup before lipping out.
Bryson DeChambeau, two strokes behind English after a third-round 63, had a 74 to tie for eighth at 12 under. He missed the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19.
Erik van Rooyen won the Barra
- cuda Championship for his first PGA Tour title, finishing with 50 points in the modified Stableford scoring system.
Van Rooyen, the 31-year-old former University of Minnesota player from South Africa, eagled the par-4 eighth and closed with a birdie on the par-4 18th for a five-point victory over Andrew Putnam at Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood Course in Truckee, Calif.
Players receive eight points for an albatross, five for eagle, two for birdie and zero for par. A point is subtracted for a bogey, and three points are taken away for a double bogey or worse.
Van Rooyen had a 16-point final round, making the eagle, six birdies and a bogey.
Auto racing
Marcus Ericsson stuck a landing on his early race flight, but avoided further disaster on the perilous city streets of Nashville on Sunday to win the inaugural Music City Grand Prix.
Ericsson conserved fuel and survived hard-charging runs from Colton Herta and Scott Dixon and won his second race of the season. He moved to fifth in the IndyCar points race with five race left — 79 points back of leader Alex Palou.
The 30-year-old Swede won as darkness fell in Nashville with Dixon, the six-time IndyCar champion, making a late run.
Ericsson caught a break when Herta clobbered his car into the tire barriers with five laps left, ending his dominant weekend for Andretti Autosport. Herta topped the first two practice sessions, won the pole and his team was in “a league of our own.” He was gaining on Ericsson and had a potential go-ahead pass on the horizon when he crushed his car. Herta buried his head in his hands in stunned disbelief.
Dixon was second to give Chip Ganassi Racing a 1-2 finish. James Hinchcliffe, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Graham Rahal rounded out the top five.
NBA
The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to a multiyear contract extension with coach James Borrego, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
Borrego is 95-124 in three seasons with the Hornets, but has given team owner Michael Jordan enough confidence that things are moving in the right direction. The Hornets were 33-39 last year and lost to the Indiana Pacers in the play-in game.
Charlotte has not made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season and has not won a playoff series in the last 19 seasons.
The Hornets are trying to build behind point guard LaMelo Ball, last year’s NBA Rookie of the Year, veteran small forward Gordon Hayward and guard Terry Rozier.
The team traded for center Mason Plumlee this offseason, signed free agents Kelly Oubre Jr and Ish Smith and drafted James Bouknight and Kai Jones in the first round.
Tennis
Andy Murray moved into the field for the U.S. Open when another past champion at Flushing Meadows, Stan Wawrinka, pulled out because he still is recovering from foot surgery.
Murray is a former No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam title winner, including in New York in 2012.
His ranking slid out of the top 100 after he had two hip operations in recent years.
Wawrinka had surgery on his left foot shortly after that, then needed another procedure on the same foot in June. He is ranked 31st and was in line to be seeded if he had been able to play in the U.S. Open, where main-draw action starts Aug. 30.