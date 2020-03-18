Briefly: Am Fam tournament still in play

As concerns regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic put the golf world on pause this spring, the American Family Insurance Championship isn’t ready to postpone or cancel.
In a news release Tuesday evening, American Family Insurance media relations director Ken Muth said the organization is “extremely mindful” of the situation and is “closely monitoring” all information coming from world, national and local health officials.
“The American Family Insurance Championship is extremely mindful of the COVID-19 pandemic and supports today’s decision by the PGA Tour to suspend tour-sanctioned events through May 10. The health and safety of players, spectators, volunteers and public is paramount,” the statement read.
“Although the American Family Insurance Championship remains two and a half months away, we will continue to monitor this extremely fluid situation and work closely with the PGA Tour and other partners to consider our options in the coming weeks. At the same time, we will continue the planning associated with holding the championship week of events on its scheduled date of May 30-June 7.”
Over the past week, the PGA Tour has canceled nine tournaments, including the Players Championship, which was set for last weekend. The PGA has also postponed the Masters, which was slated for April 9-12 and the PGA Championship, which was to be played May 14-17.
Federal guidelines released Monday called for Americans to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people for the next two weeks.
The American Family Insurance Championship — a PGA Champions Tour event played at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona — moved from a late June event to the first week of June this year in part to avoid conflicts with major tournaments like the U.S. Open, slated for June 18-21.
The PGA Tour has not yet announced when its postponed tournaments will be played.
American Family Insurance has not said whether events surrounding the tournament week — such as a charity 5k run and concerts — will go on.
Auto racing
The 24 Hours Le Mans endurance race has been postponed for three months because of the coronavirus outbreak and will now run from Sept. 19-20.
The race was initially set for June 13-14. The new date will also impact other races on the World Endurance Championship's calendar.
• The IndyCar race in Long Beach, California, won't be held this year.
Officials with the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach said they pursued the possibility of rescheduling the popular race to a later date, but "trying to reassemble all the elements that have made the Long Beach event such a success does not appear feasible for 2020."
The race had been scheduled for April 19. Next year's date will be April 18.
Ticket holders can either receive a credit that will apply to the same level of admission for next year or receive a full refund.
• Organizers of the Indianapolis 500 mini-marathon canceled the event for the first time in 43 years and suspended all other festivities through the second weekend of May.
The 13.1-mile footrace is considered one of the top half-marathons in the United States. It had nearly 20,000 finishers last year.
The race is part of the festivities surrounding the Indy 500, which is scheduled for May 24. IndyCar has canceled all races until the GMR Grand Prix, which is still on the calendar for May 9 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Hockey
The Buffalo Sabres have agreed to an entry-level contract with undrafted forward Brandon Biro.
The 22-year-old Biro helped lead Penn State to a Big Ten-best 12-8-4 record while serving as the captain for his senior season. The Nittany Lions advanced to the conference semifinals before the season was canceled because of the new coronavirus.
Though the NHL season is suspended indefinitely, teams can still sign undrafted free agents on the condition that their contracts don't kick in until the following season.
Biro, who is listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, had 10 goals and 25 points in 25 games last season. Overall, he had 41 goals and ranks fourth on the school list with 116 points in 138 career games.
Biro is familiar to Buffalo after taking part in the Sabres development camp in 2018. He was also part of a Penn State program that was re-established in 2013-14 through a $100 million donation made by alum and Sabres owner Terry Pegula.