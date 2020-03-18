Briefly: Am Fam tournament still in play

The race had been scheduled for April 19. Next year's date will be April 18.

Ticket holders can either receive a credit that will apply to the same level of admission for next year or receive a full refund.

• Organizers of the Indianapolis 500 mini-marathon canceled the event for the first time in 43 years and suspended all other festivities through the second weekend of May.

The 13.1-mile footrace is considered one of the top half-marathons in the United States. It had nearly 20,000 finishers last year.

The race is part of the festivities surrounding the Indy 500, which is scheduled for May 24. IndyCar has canceled all races until the GMR Grand Prix, which is still on the calendar for May 9 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Hockey

The Buffalo Sabres have agreed to an entry-level contract with undrafted forward Brandon Biro.

The 22-year-old Biro helped lead Penn State to a Big Ten-best 12-8-4 record while serving as the captain for his senior season. The Nittany Lions advanced to the conference semifinals before the season was canceled because of the new coronavirus.