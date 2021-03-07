Briefly: Allmendinger's fancy passing leads to win

AJ Allmendinger raced to the first victory of his comeback season by passing Daniel Hemric on the final restart in the Xfinity Series race on Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Allmendinger this year agreed to his first fulltime season since 2018 in a deal with Kaulig Racing. He’s friends with team owner Matt Kaulig and has slowly been lured back into NASCAR as a favor to the team.
He was Kaulig’s “Trophy Hunter” last year in 11 races he was entered solely to win for the team. Kaulig then convinced Allmendinger to run for the Xfinity Series championship while also helping the organization move to Cup next season.
The victory was the sixth in the Xfinity Series for Allmendinger, who retired at the end of the 2018 season rather than drive for an uncompetitive team.
Allmendinger was in tears when he climbed from his winning Chevrolet.
Kaulig Racing has eight Xfinity Series victories since its 2016 formation. Four of the wins were by Allmendinger. Allmendinger said he holds Kaulig in such high regard that he’s often ill before races from the pressure to deliver for the team.
Allmendinger led 44 laps, including the final 13 after passing Hemric on the restart.
Hemric finished second and led a race-high 74 laps in a Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing. Brandon Jones, his JGR teammate, was third.
Austin Cindric was fourth in a Ford for Team Penske and Noah Gragson, the Las Vegas native, was fifth in a Chevrolet for JR Motorsports.
Gragson was followed across the finish line by teammates Michael Annett and Josh Berry in three top-10s for JRM. Annett is mourning the unexpected death of his father earlier this week.
IndyCar driver Santino Ferrucci, in his second NASCAR race, finished 13th.
Ty Dillon has had a terrible run through three races with Joe Gibbs Racing. A broken radiator ended his race last week at Homestead and he crashed with 20 laps remaining Saturday when the battery in his spotter’s radio died.
Drew Herring was switching over to a new battery and not able to inform Dillon he was not clear to move up a lane when Dillon improperly cut in front of Brett Moffitt. Dillon was additionally penalized two laps when too many crew members went over the wall to fix the damage and Dillon finished 30th.
Soccer
Waving flags emblazoned with “Champions 55” and setting off flares, supporters of the Scottish Rangers defied the pandemic lockdown to gather in their thousands to celebrate the decade-long title drought ending Sunday.
The Ibrox stadium they have been denied access to for a year was the destination for fans after Celtic drew 0-0 with Dundee United. That sealed the dethroning of Glasgow rival Celtic, ending its nine-year Scottish Premiership title streak.
It is a world record 55th domestic league title for Rangers, though not to the rivals who claim it is the reborn club’s first after being forced to start again in the fourth division after a financial implosion and liquidation in 2012.
Celtic has dominated since Rangers was demoted to the lowest professional league in 2012 but has now been prevented from winning the title for an unprecedented 10th straight season, and for a 52nd time overall.
Tennis
Danish teenager Clara Tauson clinched her first career title in style, beating Viktorija Golubic 6-4, 6-1 to win the Lyon Open in France without dropping a set after coming through two qualifying rounds.
The final between the two qualifiers was even until Tauson reeled off six straight games, after Golubic had broken back to trail 5-4 when Tauson served for the first set.
The 18-year-old Tauson broke straight back to take it and was 5-0 up in the second when her Swiss opponent finally won another game.
The 139th-ranked Tauson is a former Australian Open junior champion and became the first Dane to top the world junior rankings in 2019. Her performance in Lyon is even more impressive considering she faced top-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round.
- Andrey Rublev won his fourth tour singles title in seven months as the Russian beat Marton Fucsovics 7-6 (4), 6-4 in the final of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in the Netherlands.
Rublev continued the form which has made him one of the top players in men’s tennis since play resumed amid the coronavirus pandemic last year. Since September he has won titles in Hamburg, St. Petersburg and Vienna, and was on the Russian team which won the non-ranking ATP Cup last month.
Rublev has won his last seven tour finals going back to the Kremlin Cup in Moscow in 2019 and has an 8-2 career record in finals. Fucsovics drops to 1-2 with his only title coming in Geneva in May 2018.
UFC
Jan Blachowicz defended his UFC light heavyweight title with a unanimous decision over the previously unbeaten Israel Adesanya at UFC 259 on Saturday night in Las Vegas, thwarting the reigning middleweight champ’s bid to claim a second belt.
The 38-year-old Blachowicz (28-8) made his first title defense in impressive style by outworking Adesanya (20-1), the fearsome 185-pound champion moving up for a shot at history.
The Polish champion used his size advantage and veteran savvy, taking control of their fight with two huge takedowns and subsequent ground control in the fourth and fifth rounds.
Blachowicz won 49-46 on two judges’ scorecards and 49-45 on the third. The Associated Press scored it 48-47 for Blachowicz.