Grant Hill thinks his Hall of Fame classmate Ray Allen is being undersold if he's only remembered as a 3-point shooter.
"I remember Milwaukee Ray," Hill said, recalling Allen's first stop in the league. "He was one of the greatest shooters of all time, but Ray would dunk on you. He would drive to the basket. I don't think of him as (just) a shooter."
A two-time NBA champion who predated — and set the stage for — the current proliferation of long-distance shooting, Allen will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday night along with three of the league's best point guards and a half-dozen other stars from eras before the 3-pointer came to dominate the game.
Allen made 2,973 3-pointers in his career, three times leading the league in made 3s with numbers that wouldn't crack a recent top five. He broke Reggie Miller's all-time mark in 2011 with the Celtics and also was part of Boston's 2008 championship team.
Joining Allen at Friday night's induction ceremony will be Hill, Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, Maurice Cheeks; women's stars Tina Thompson, Katie Smith and Ora Mae Washington; coach Lefty Driesell, ABA and NBA star Charlie Scott; longtime executives Rod Thorn and Rick Welts; and Croatian star Dino Radja.
• Kevin Garnett is suing an accountant and his firm, alleging they helped a wealth manager steal $77 million from the retired Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics star.
The federal malpractice lawsuit alleges Kentucky-based accountant Michael Wertheim and Welenken CPAs enabled Charles Banks IV of Atlanta to defraud Garnett through businesses in which Garnett and Banks shared an interest.
The lawsuit contends Wertheim "possessed actual knowledge that Banks was helping himself to millions of dollars of Garnett's money and did nothing about it."
Obituary
Billionaire Richard DeVos, co-founder of direct-selling giant Amway, owner of the Orlando Magic and father-in-law of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, died. He was 92.
Family spokesman Nick Wasmiller says DeVos died at his western Michigan home due to complications from an infection.
Cycling
Jesus Herrada of Spain took the overall lead of the Spanish Vuelta as Alexandre Geniez won a 12th stage marked by a post-race crash.
Geniez dominated the final sprint to clinch the victory after a 112.5-mile ride from Mondonedo to Estaca de Bares, the northernmost point in Spain. The Frenchman crossed the line ahead of Dylan Van Baarle and Mark Padun for his third career stage win at the race.
Iditarod
Organizers of Alaska's 1,000-mile Iditarod say an Anchorage business has become a sponsor of the famed sled dog race.
The addition of Anchorage Distillery follows a challenging time for race officials who have faced the loss of major sponsors, financial hardships and the first-ever dog doping scandal.
Race organizers have blamed pressure from animal rights activists, who have long criticized the Iditarod as running the dogs to death.
