Briefly: All World Series games will be at Arlington

The World Series will be played entirely at the Texas Rangers' new ballpark in Arlington, Texas, as part of a bubble agreement between Major League Baseball and the players' association, the first time the sport's championship will be played entirely at one site since 1944.
As part of an agreement finalized Tuesday, the Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series will be part of a bubble designed to minimize exposure to the coronavirus, which decimated the regular season and limited it to a 60-game schedule for each club. The best-of-three first round of the postseason — expanded from 10 to 16 teams this year — will be at the top-seeded teams.
The World Series will be at Globe Life Park in Arlington, a retractable roof stadium with artificial turf that opened this year adjacent to the Rangers' old ballpark. The American League Championship Series will be at San Diego's Petco Park, and the National League at Globe Life Park.
The AL Division Series will be at San Diego and Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium, and the NL Division Series at Globe Life and Houston's Minute Maid Park.
Cycling
German rider Lennard Kamna won the first Alpine stage of the Tour de France after pulling clear of a group of breakaway riders, and Primoz Roglic kept the race leader yellow jersey.
There was no significant change in the overall standings ahead of Wednesday's mammoth summit finish in the high mountains as second-place Tadej Pogacar remained 40 seconds behind Roglic.
The 24-year-old Kamna, who rides for the Bora-hansgrohe team, made his decisive move on the penultimate ascent to drop former race leader Julian Alaphilippe, Richard Carapaz and Sebastien Reichenbach, three rivals with a strong pedigree.
Auto racing
Daniel Suarez, who landed a ride two weeks before the season-opening Daytona 500, will not return to Gaunt Brothers Racing next season and is seeking a new team for the third time in three years.
Gaunt Brothers said it was a mutual decision for the Mexican driver to leave the team. Suarez will finish the year in the No. 96 Toyota Camry.
Suarez has struggled with Gaunt Brothers, which is in its first full season of Cup competition. The team failed to make the Daytona 500 and Suarez is ranked 31st in the standings.
He adds his name to a long list of drivers looking for jobs in 2020, which includes Bubba Wallace, Erik Jones, Corey LaJoie and Kyle Larson, who has been suspended since April for using a racial slur. There's been speculation Suarez could move to Richard Petty Motorsports in the seat Wallace is vacating at the end of this season.
Winter sports
This season's bobsled and skeleton world championships were awarded to Altenberg, Germany, and moved out of Lake Placid, New York, because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and potential travel complications.
The International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation said it made the move "to protect the health of athletes and spectators across the globe." Lake Placid will be awarded the 2025 world championships instead.
WNBA
A'ja Wilson has been the cornerstone of the Las Vegas franchise since she was drafted and took her game to another level this season, earning her The Associated Press WNBA player of the year honors.
The former No. 1 overall pick three years ago led the Aces to an 18-4 record during the shortened season and the top seed in the WNBA playoffs that began Tuesday in Bradenton, Florida.
Wilson averaged 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and two blocks this year for the Aces and views herself as a more all-around player now.
Candace Parker edged Alyssa Thomas and Alysha Clark for defensive player of the year honors. Parker, in her 13th season, received five votes. Thomas and Clark each had four.
Minnesota's Crystal Dangerfield was the runaway winner for rookie of the year. The second-round draft pick became the second consecutive Lynx player to win the award, joining Napheesa Collier. The Lynx's point guard averaged 16.2 points and 3.6 assists this season.
Other award winners include Las Vegas' Dearica Hamby, who repeated as the sixth woman of the year; Stewart as comeback player of the year and Atlanta's Betnijah Laney as most improved player.
