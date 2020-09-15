Briefly: All World Series games will be at Arlington

Winter sports

This season's bobsled and skeleton world championships were awarded to Altenberg, Germany, and moved out of Lake Placid, New York, because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and potential travel complications.

The International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation said it made the move "to protect the health of athletes and spectators across the globe." Lake Placid will be awarded the 2025 world championships instead.

WNBA

A'ja Wilson has been the cornerstone of the Las Vegas franchise since she was drafted and took her game to another level this season, earning her The Associated Press WNBA player of the year honors.

The former No. 1 overall pick three years ago led the Aces to an 18-4 record during the shortened season and the top seed in the WNBA playoffs that began Tuesday in Bradenton, Florida.

Wilson averaged 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and two blocks this year for the Aces and views herself as a more all-around player now.

Candace Parker edged Alyssa Thomas and Alysha Clark for defensive player of the year honors. Parker, in her 13th season, received five votes. Thomas and Clark each had four.