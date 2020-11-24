Briefly: All-Star Adebayo signs extension

Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat agreed on a five-year extension that will be worth at least $163 million, the team and Adebayo’s agent Alex Saratsis said.
Adebayo will make $5.1 million this season, the final year of his rookie contract. From there, the extension will kick in with a starting salary of somewhere around $28.1 million for the 2021-22 season. And if he makes an All-NBA team this season, something he narrowly missed doing this past season, his annual salary would only rise more.
The Heat had until Dec. 21 to agree with Adebayo on an extension this season, or else would have had to table the matter until next summer. Miami has said the team’s intention was to give Adebayo a new deal — the question was only when. By waiting until next summer, the Heat would have had more salary-cap flexibility.
They’ll still have plenty of space next summer, and the Heat have a history of swinging deals even when their spending power is limited. In the summer of 2019, when Miami had no cap space, they found a way to secure Jimmy Butler — who wanted to come to the Heat, in part, because of the chance to play alongside Adebayo.
The 6-foot-10 Adebayo is coming off the best season of his career. He was an All-Star for the first time, won the skills competition at All-Star weekend, had the game-saving block of a Jayson Tatum dunk attempt in the final seconds of Miami’s Game 1 win over Boston in the Eastern Conference finals and made the NBA’s All-Defensive team.
Baseball
The Atlanta Braves added another veteran arm to their rotation, signing two-time All-Star Charlie Morton to a $15 million, one-year deal.
The 37-year-old right-hander is returning to the Braves after helping Tampa Bay reach the World Series this season.
Morton was 2-2 with a 4.74 ERA in nine starts with Tampa Bay in 2020. He was 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA in four postseason starts as the Rays advanced to the World Series.
He was an All-Star in 2018 and 2019 and helped the Houston Astros win the World Series in 2017. Morton is 93-89 with a 4.08 ERA in 13 seasons. Since 2017, he is 47-18 with a 3.34 ERA.
Hockey
The Boston Bruins signed forward Jake DeBrusk to a two-year deal with an annual cap hit of $3.675 million.
The 2015 first-round draft choice had 19 goals and 16 assists last season. Since joining the Bruins in 2017, the 24-year-old DeBrusk is fourth on the team with 62 goals and sixth with 120 points.
Track & field
The Diamond League track and field series will visit 14 cities in 2021 to rebound after the coronavirus pandemic limited the traditional meets this year.
Organizers said the series is scheduled to start on May 23 in Rabat, Morocco, take a one-month break for the postponed Tokyo Olympics, and end with a Sept. 8-9 meet in Zurich.
A meet on July 13 in London would be the last Diamond League stop before Olympic track events in Tokyo. The first post-Olympics meet is scheduled for Aug. 14 in Shanghai. A second meet in China is scheduled for Aug. 22 at a venue to be confirmed.
The only meet in North America is set for Aug. 21 in Eugene, Oregon, at the revamped Hayward Field — the host of next world championships in 2022.
Obituary
Billy Evans, a member of the 1956 gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic team and Kentucky Hall of Famer who helped the Wildcats go 25-0 in 1953-54, has died. He was 88.
Evans had 716 points and 549 rebounds in 83 career games over three seasons from 1952-55 playing under legendary coach Adolph Rupp.
Evans was selected by the Rochester Royals in the fifth round of the 1955 NBA draft, a year before he won gold with the U.S. at the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne, Australia, with Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame teammates Bill Russell and K.C. Jones.
