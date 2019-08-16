In a record sale for a U.S. sports franchise, the co-founder of Alibaba agreed to buy the remaining 51 percent of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center for about $3.4 billion, two people with knowledge of the details said Friday.
Joe Tsai already had purchased 49 percent of the team from Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov in 2018, with the option to become controlling owner in 2021.
Instead, he pushed up that timeline for full ownership of a team on the rise after signing superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in July.
Terms were not disclosed, but those familiar with the agreements told The Associated Press that Tsai is paying about $2.35 billion for the Nets and nearly $1 billion in a separate transaction for the arena.
The deal is expected to be completed by the end of September and is subject to approval by the NBA’s Board of Governors.
It will surpass the $2.2 billion that Tilman Fertitta paid for the NBA’s Houston Rockets, and that David Tepper spent for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.
Tennis
Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty reached the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open in Mason, Ohio, for the first time and moved a step closer to the No. 1 world ranking.
Barty overcame another challenging start for a 5-7, 6-2, 6-0 victory over Maria Sakkari on Friday. With one more win, she can move up to No. 1 heading into the U.S. Open.
On the men’s side, top-ranked Novak Djokovic plays the final match Friday against Lucas Pouille. Seven-time champion Roger Federer was upset on Thursday.
Auto racing
Brett Moffitt pulled away on a restart with three laps to go and won the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series’ playoff opener Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee to earn a spot in the Round of 6.
Moffitt finished 0.743 seconds ahead of 17-year-old Chandler Smith for his 10th series victory and first at Bristol. The top seed and defending series champion won the pole and led 65 laps on the 0.533 oval.
Ross Chastain took the first stage, and Moffitt drove around the outside of Chastain to win the second. Moffitt and Chastain combined to lead the first 110 laps before Grant Enfinger led 57 in the final stage.
Chastain, Stewart Friesen and Enfinger, all playoff drivers, completed the top five. Rounding out the playoff drivers, Austin Hill was 10th, Johnny Sauter 11th and Tyler Ankrum 20th in the 200-lap races slowed by 12 caution periods.
Olympics
Seven more top Russian weightlifters have been charged with doping offenses, taking the total charged this week to 12.
The International Weightlifting Federation said the seven, including five world and European championship medalists, face allegations stemming from World Anti-Doping Agency investigations into widespread drug use and cover-ups in Russia over the last decade.
Two of them, Dmitry Lapikov and Nadezhda Evstyukina, were previously stripped of medals they won at the 2008 Olympics after samples they gave tested positive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.