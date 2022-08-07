Briefly: Albuquerque, Taylor win at Road America

Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor won their fourth race of the year Sunday and head into the IMSA season finale in a winner-take-all fight between Wayne Taylor Racing and Meyer Shank Racing for the sports car championship.

It’s the second consecutive year the No. 10 from WTR has gone to the season-ending Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta with the Daytona prototype championship in reach. They fell short by 11 points last season.

Albuquerque started the 2-hour, 40-minute race from the pole, had to work his way back to the lead later and was jostling with Oliver Jarvis of Shank for the win. But Jarvis attempted to pick his way through slower traffic to retake the lead with under 10 minutes to go and ran wide in the track’s famed, high-speed kink and slammed the wall on the exit.

The crash brought out a full-course caution and the race was not restarted.

The win moved WTR back atop the point standings; Albuquerque and Taylor hold a 19-point lead over Jarvis and Tom Blomqvist in the Dpi class. The championship will be decided at Road Atlanta in October.

Taylor and Albuquerque entered the season finale last year with a 19-point lead over Action Express Racing. But it was a head-to-head fight to decide the title and Action Express won the championship by finishing second.

Other Road America winners on Sunday: Ryan Dalziel and Dwight Merriman won in the LMP2 class for Era Motorsport, Gar Robinson and Felipe Fraga won LMP3 for Riley Motorsports, Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat won GTD Pro for Vasser Sullivan, and Russell Ward and Philip Ellis won GTD for Winward Racing.

Baseball

Pete Rose dismissed questions Sunday about his first appearance on the field in Philadelphia since the franchise scrapped 2017 plans to honor him because of a woman’s claim she had a sexual relationship with baseball’s hit king when she was a minor.

“It was 55 years ago, babe,” Rose told a female baseball writer for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The 81-year-old Rose declined to answer any more questions in the dugout moments after a team photo in the outfield meant to celebrate the Phillies’ 1980 World Series championship team and other former players. The original 1980 anniversary celebration was postponed for two seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rose made his first appearance on the playing field in Philadelphia since receiving a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball in August 1989. He agreed to the ban after an investigation for MLB by lawyer John Dowd found that Rose placed numerous bets on the Cincinnati Reds to win from 1985-87 while playing for and managing the team.

The woman, identified as Jane Doe in 2017, said Rose called her in 1973, when she was 14 or 15, and they began a sexual relationship in Cincinnati that lasted several years. She also alleged Rose met her in locations outside Ohio for sex.

Rose’s lawyer had said the woman’s claims are unverified.

Golf

After seeing a five-shot lead slip away in the final round, still managed to secure a first major title at the Women’s British Open.

Buhai kept her composure to beat In Gee Chun — and the setting sun — in a playoff at Muirfield on Sunday for her first career victory in an LPGA Tour event.

With the light fading, the South African golfer made a superb bunker shot on the fourth playoff hole to leave herself with a short par putt, while Chun settled for a bogey.

The 33-year-old Buhai calmly rolled in from less than three feet and then clutched her face in relief, before being drenched in water and other beverages by her entourage.

Buhai shot a 4-over 75 in the final round, while Chun carded a 70.

Hinako Shibuno of Japan, the 2019 champion, finished one shot back in third after missing a chip from just off the green that would have made it a three-way playoff.

Football

The Cleveland Browns’ training camp hasn’t lacked for drama because of quarterback Deshaun Watson’s NFL disciplinary case over sexual misconduct allegations.

Now, there’s a new storyline involving running back Kareem Hunt — even if the head coach insists the 27-year-old’s fight for an extension is “normal.”

The NFL’s rushing leader in 2017 demanded a trade after the team denied his request for a long-term contract extension, holding himself out of team drills Friday and Saturday in protest, but rejoining on Sunday. Hunt was not made available to speak with the media.

Hunt did his best to prove Stefanski’s point, taking part in all offensive sets on the sunny afternoon before voluntarily running post-practice sprints in the sweltering 90-degree heat. He was joined by backup quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett and Josh Rosen.

Stefanski declined to answer questions specifically about Hunt, just as he has about the status of Watson, the controversial quarterback who is waiting to see how long he will be suspended for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Hunt is in the final season of a two-year, $12 million extension signed in 2020. If the Cleveland-area native is on the active roster for all 17 games, he will earn $6.25 million this season.