Briefly: Alaska Airlines pulling ads from Iditarod

Alaska Airlines confirmed on Monday it will drop its sponsorship of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, Alaska’s most famous sporting event.
The Seattle-based airline, which got its start in Alaska decades ago, said in a statement that the decision to end sponsorship after this year's race was made as the company transitions to a new corporate giving strategy.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, the most vocal critic of the thousand-mile sled dog race across Alaska, praised the decision.
PETA has pressured race sponsors for years and taken credit for companies like Wells Fargo and Jack Daniels from dropping financial support of the race.
Soccer
American midfielder Tyler Adams has been given a two-year contract extension until 2025 by the Bundesliga's RB Leipzig.
Adams joined Leipzig in January 2019 from another club owner by the Red Bull organization, the New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer. His initial contract was to expire in 2023, and Leipzig announced his new deal Sunday,
Adams, who turned 21 on Feb. 14, became a regular with Leipzig during the second half of the 2018-19 season but injured a groin in the German Cup final loss to Bayern Munich on May 25 and did not return until Dec. 21.
He played five matches through Feb. 9, then injured his left calf in training three days later.
• Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge said he was devastated to be banned from soccer until June for breaking betting rules and called on companies to be prevented from taking bets on player transfers in the wake of the decision.
Sturridge was suspended from all football and football-related activity until June 17 after the English Football Association successfully appealed against the initial two-week ban given to him last year.
An independent regulatory commission found he gave his brother inside information on a possible move to Sevilla during the January 2018 transfer window.
• The troubled governing body of Africa soccer lost its top administrator on Monday when he resigned less than one year into the job.
The Confederation of African Football said Mouad Hajji left citing “personal reasons and indicating the need to return to Morocco as soon as possible.”
Hajji spent most of his time at CAF working with FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura during her six-month spell as a special delegate to run the Cairo-based organization.
An audit of CAF's finances from 2015-19 detailed irregularities and possible fraud in accounts described as “unreliable and not trustworthy.”
Skiing
Alexis Pinturault won a men’s World Cup giant slalom on Monday in Austria for his second win in two days as the French skier returned to the top of the overall standings.
Pinturault added 250 points to his tally over the three-day event in the Austrian Alps to overtake Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. The Norwegian finished Monday’s race in sixth and now trails Pinturault by 26 points with six races left on the calendar.
Kilde's Norwegian teammate Henrik Kristoffersen is third, 107 points behind Pinturault.
The intermediate lead in the overall standings could be essential with the remainder of the World Cup season in doubt because of possible travel restrictions regarding the spread of the virus in Europe.
Track & field
Russia's track and field federation says it has admitted wrongdoing after being accused of supplying fake documents to give a top athlete an alibi for missing drug testing.
Ahead of the Olympics, the admission could help end a standoff between Russian track officials and their counterparts at World Athletics. A scheme allowing top Russians to compete internationally as neutral athletes is currently frozen, leaving them in limbo.
Russia has been suspended by World Athletics since 2015 over widespread doping, and was threatened with expulsion after the federation and seven individuals were charged over the documents in November.
The case relates to high jumper Danil Lysenko, who was charged by the Athletics Integrity Unit in 2018 with repeatedly failing to be available for drug testing. The federation, known as RusAF, allegedly helped him file forged documents purporting to be from a medical clinic.