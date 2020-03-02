Briefly: Alaska Airlines pulling ads from Iditarod

Skiing

Alexis Pinturault won a men’s World Cup giant slalom on Monday in Austria for his second win in two days as the French skier returned to the top of the overall standings.

Pinturault added 250 points to his tally over the three-day event in the Austrian Alps to overtake Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. The Norwegian finished Monday’s race in sixth and now trails Pinturault by 26 points with six races left on the calendar.

Kilde's Norwegian teammate Henrik Kristoffersen is third, 107 points behind Pinturault.

The intermediate lead in the overall standings could be essential with the remainder of the World Cup season in doubt because of possible travel restrictions regarding the spread of the virus in Europe.

Track & field

Russia's track and field federation says it has admitted wrongdoing after being accused of supplying fake documents to give a top athlete an alibi for missing drug testing.

Ahead of the Olympics, the admission could help end a standoff between Russian track officials and their counterparts at World Athletics. A scheme allowing top Russians to compete internationally as neutral athletes is currently frozen, leaving them in limbo.