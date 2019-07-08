He was sweating, baked by the sun, and burning through his energy reserves. But, under the intense pressure of being pursued by the chasing pack of riders at the Tour de France, Julian Alaphilippe also stayed as cool as a chilled glass of Champagne.
The French rider's sparkling and poised Stage 3 ride on Monday into Epernay, the Champagne town that exports bubbly worldwide, delivered a first victory for France at this Tour and the country's first yellow jersey since 2014 when Tony Gallopin held the race lead for one day.
The manner of Alaphilippe's win — surprising other pretenders for the stage victory with a devastating burst of speed on a sharp climb and then gritting his teeth as he rode solo to the finish — oozed what the French call "panache," or pure class.
He'd long targeted the stage, with its final section of sharp hills among the Champagne vineyards, as suiting his explosive strengths, and executed his plan to perfection.
He took the race lead from Mike Teunissen, a Dutch sprinter who won it on Stage 1 and held it on Stage 2 but who wilted on Epernay's vineyard-covered hills.
Basketball
Forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo reportedly agreed to a two-year, minimum contract to join the Milwaukee Bucks.
Antetokounmpo, the older brother of Bucks star and NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, averaged 3.6 points and 2.2 rebounds in 33 games, including 26 starts, last season with Panathinaikos B.C. of the EuroLeague. He was initially drafted by the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2014 NBA draft.
The 6-foot-7-foot Antetokounmpo played with New York's G League club, the Westchester Knicks, for two seasons, averaging 10 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in his final season. He shot 55 percent from the floor and 28 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
• The Atlanta Hawks reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with Jabari Parker, the former No. 2 overall pick by the Milwaukee Bucks.
The deal is for two years and $13 million, with the second year a player option.
Parker, 24, was the second overall pick in the 2014 draft out of Duke. He spent his first five seasons with the Bucks. After signing a two-year, $40 million with the Bulls as a free agent last year, he was traded to the Wizards in February.
Parker has career averages of 15.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
Hockey
The San Jose Sharks re-signed 23-year-old forward Kevin Labanc to a one-year, $1 million contract. With Joe Pavelski, Joonas Donskoi and Gustav Nyquist gone, the Sharks are counting on Labanc continuing his career progression and taking advantage of a bigger role.
Labanc set career highs with 17 goals including four game-winners, 39 assists and 56 points last season and helped the Sharks reach the Western Conference final.
Horse racing
The Breeders' Cup will increase the number of veterinarians on site during its world championships this fall at Santa Anita, where 30 horses died during the racing meet that recently concluded.
That's according to Craig Fravel, president and chief executive of the Breeders' Cup, who said reaction to the board of directors' decision to keep the two-day event at the historic Southern California track has been "very supportive."
Santa Anita will host for a record 10th time on Nov. 1-2. Besides the 14 vets on-site during Breeders' Cup week, there will be 20 on hand during the two days of racing, Fravel said.
