Alabama and Wisconsin football teams will meet in 2024 and 2025 in a home-and-home series.
The schools announced Monday the teams will play in Madison, Wisconsin, on Sept. 14, 2024. They’ll meet in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Sept. 13, 2025.
Wisconsin and Alabama have split their only two meetings. The Crimson Tide won 35-17 in the 2015 opener in Arlington, Texas. That was the first time they had played each other since 1928, when the Badgers won 15-0 in Madison.
Auto racing
Out of a playoff spot, seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson is moving on to another new crew chief.
Hendrick Motorsports replaced Kevin Meendering with Cliff Daniels, will be atop the pit box for Sunday’s road course race at Watkins Glen International in New York.
Johnson won seven championships with crew chief Chad Knaus over 17 years before they were split up after last season. Meendering failed to steer Johnson into victory lane, and the former champ is 12 points out of the 16-driver playoff field with five races left before the cutoff.
The 43-year-old Johnson has 83 career wins but none since June 2017 at Dover and is mired in the longest losing streak of his career.
Hockey
Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy signed an eight-year, $76 million contract extension with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The two-time All-Star appeared in 53 games last season, going 39-10-4 with a 2.40 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage while helping Tampa Bay match the NHL single-season record with 62 wins.
In addition to setting career highs for goals-against average and save percentage, Vasilevskiy led the NHL in wins and tied for fourth with six shutouts.
Track & field
On a drizzly Sunday night, Dalilah Muhammad broke a 16-year-old world record in the 400-meter hurdles by finishing in 52.20 seconds at the U.S. championships in Des Moines, Iowa.
With puddles formed on the track, the defending Olympic champion sloshed her way around the track to eclipse the mark of 52.34 set by Yuliya Pechonkina of Russia on Aug. 8, 2003.
Golf
The World Golf Championships event in Tennessee is changing dates and will be played between the final two majors next year.
That was part of the 2019-20 schedule the PGA Tour released Monday, which features only four empty weeks from the Sept. 12 start at The Greenbrier to the Aug. 30 end at the Tour Championship.
