Briefly: Alabama No. 1 in first coaches' poll

Defending national champion Alabama is the preseason No. 1 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released Tuesday.
The Crimson Tide got 63 of the 65 first-place votes while No. 3 Oklahoma got the other two. Clemson is No. 2 with Ohio State and Georgia rounding out the top five.
No. 8 Iowa State has its highest preseason ranking since USA Today started administering the coaches poll in 1991. So does No. 10 Cincinnati.
Wisconsin, which finished 4-3 last season, is 15th. At No. 17, Indiana is ranked in the preseason coaches’ poll for the first time. Other ranked Big tems were Iowa at No. 18 and Penn State at No. 20.
- Valparaiso University announced that it has adopted the Beacons as its new team name, replacing the Crusaders, a term school officials dropped this year after saying it had been embraced by hate groups.
The university’s President José D. Padilla said the private Lutheran school’s new nickname “directly connects to the University’s motto, ‘In Thy Light We See Light,’ and represents the Valparaiso University community in many ways.”
School officials announced in February that they had retired the Crusaders name following input from students, faculty and alumni.
That decision came after a decades-long debate that has recently intensified because groups such as the Ku Klux Klan began using the words and symbols of the Crusades, which were a series of bloody religious wars starting in the 11th century between Christians and Muslims.
- Kent State extended the contract of football coach Sean Lewis through the 2025 season.
Lewis, who took over the Golden Flashes after the 2017 season, led the school to its first bowl win in 2019, a 51-41 victory over Utah State in the Frisco Bowl. One of the nation’s youngest head coaches, the 35-year-old is 12-17 in three seasons.
Under Lewis, who played tight end at Wisconsin, the Golden Flashes have had back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 1976-77.
Hockey
The New York Rangers locked up their goaltender of the future by agreeing to re-sign Igor Shesterkin to a four-year $22.6 million contract.
The 25-year-old Shesterkin was a restricted free agent who went 16-14-3 last season in taking over the starting duties following Henrik Lundqvist’s departure.
From Moscow, Shesterkin was selected by New York in the fourth round of the 2014 draft. He has an overall record of 26-16-3 over two seasons with the Rangers.
Tennis
Novak Djokovic pulled out of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, meaning the next time he will be in action will be as he tries to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam at the U.S. Open.
The top-ranked Djokovic wrote on social media that he needs “a bit longer to recover and recuperate after quite a taxing journey from Australia to Tokyo.”
He is 21-0 in Grand Slam action in 2021, winning the titles at the Australian Open on hard courts in February, the French Open on clay courts in June and Wimbledon on grass courts in July. No man had even won the first three major tennis championships — let alone all four — in one season since Rod Laver’s true Grand Slam in 1969.
Obituary
Craig Ogletree, an Auburn linebacker who played on three straight Southeastern Conference championship teams in the 1980s, has died. He was 53.
He died Monday from complications related to COVID-19, his family said.
Known as “Tree” to his teammates, Ogletree was part of Auburn’s title teams from 1987-89. He was a co-captain in 1989 and led that team with 11 sacks in addition to 113 tackles.
Ogletree played briefly in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals before returning to Auburn and completing his degree in business management.