Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Notre Dame are the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season.
The 13-member selection committee released the first of its five weekly top 25s before the four-team field is set for the College Football Playoff semifinals on Dec. 2.
Michigan is fifth, followed by Georgia and Oklahoma.
The top four teams were no surprise. The same four teams are Nos. 1-4 in the latest Associated Press college football poll, except with Notre Dame third and LSU fourth.
Next week’s rankings figure to look a lot different. Four games matching top-20 teams will be played Saturday, including Alabama at LSU.
UCF was the highest ranked team from outside the Power Five conferences at 12th.
- DJ Durkin is poised to return as head of a splintered Maryland football program, coming back to the sideline following multiple investigations involving the death of a player and bullying by the coaching staff.
Not everyone is happy about the University System of Maryland board of regents recommendation that Durkin, who has been on paid administrative leave since Aug. 11, should retain his job, along with the university president and athletic director.
The decision not only opens the door for Durkin to return to the team as soon as this week, but raises questions on and off the field.
Durkin was placed on administrative leave after offensive lineman Jordan McNair collapsed during practice, which spawned an investigation into the potential dangerous culture of the football program.
Soccer
Former FIFA Council member Kwesi Nyantakyi was banned from soccer for life after being filmed taking bribes by an undercover television program in Ghana.
FIFA said its ethics committee judges found Nyantakyi guilty of bribery, corruption and conflict of interest.
Nyantakyi was also fined $498,000, though it is unclear if FIFA has any authority to force payment.
Nyantakyi was the senior vice president of the Confederation of African Football and president of Ghana’s soccer federation when the TV footage was revealed in May.
He was shown taking $65,000 in cash from reporters posing as businessmen to secure favor with Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo and other government officials.
Nyantakyi, who was elected by African federations to a seat on FIFA’s ruling committee with an annual stipend of $300,000 in 2016, resigned his soccer positions days before the World Cup began in Russia.
He can challenge the verdicts at FIFA’s appeal committee and then the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Auto racing
Sauber Formula One driver Marcus Ericsson will move to IndyCar in 2019 with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports. The team plans to keep a seat for injured driver Robert Wickens.
The team announced that Ericsson will pilot the No. 7 Honda. The Swedish driver is expanding his racing career into North America and won’t join Schmidt Peterson until after the F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi.
Ericcson will remain a reserve driver for Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team after his move to IndyCar.
Wickens is paralyzed from the chest down from injuries suffered in an August crash at Pocono Raceway. He drove the No. 6 Honda in SPM’s two-car lineup alongside Canadian childhood friend James Hinchcliffe.
Wickens said last week the extent of his injuries are unclear. But he’s hopeful he’ll be walking in 24 months.
Hockey
The San Jose Sharks activated center Joe Thornton from injured reserve.
Thornton was placed on the injured list on Oct. 7 because of swelling in his surgically repaired right knee. Thornton missed more than three weeks.
The 39-year-old Thornton is coming off his second straight year undergoing reconstructive knee surgery. He played the first two games for the Sharks and has one assist.
Competitive eating
Philadelphia’s annual decadent display of binge eating and bad behavior known as Wing Bowl is over after 26 years.
The event hosted by a sports radio station the Friday before the Super Bowl drew thousands of rowdy fans to the Wells Fargo Center in the early morning hours to kick off Super Bowl weekend.
WIP hosts Angelo Cataldi and Al Morganti announced the end of Wing Bowl on the air.
Morganti originally came up with the idea as a way to get Philadelphia sports fans through another championship weekend without the home team.
He implied the city doesn’t need it anymore, adding: “It’s like that Greek god who put the rock up the hill. It went over...They won the Super Bowl!”
