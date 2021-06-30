Briefly add for July 1

College baseball
Mississippi State's first three wins in the College World Series were one-run games. The Bulldogs' fourth was a blowout, and it was well-timed.
Houston Harding and Preston Johnson combined on a four-hitter and MSU capitalized on struggling Vanderbilt pitching in a 13-2 victory Tuesday night at Omaha that forced a deciding third game in the College World Series finals.
The easy win allowed Bulldogs coach Chris Lemonis to hold back rested pitchers, including star reliever Landon Sims, for the winner-take-all Game 3 on Wednesday night.