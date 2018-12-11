College football
Former Utah State coach Gary Andersen, who was Wisconsin's head coach in 2013 and '14, has returned to the Aggies.
Andersen previously was Utah State's coach from 2009 to 2012. He replaces Matt Wells, who had taken over the Aggies after Andersen's first stint with the team. Wells was named head coach at Texas Tech last month.
Aggies co-defensive coordinator Frank Maile will remain Utah State's interim head coach for its bowl game Saturday against North Texas.
Andersen left the Aggies to take the head coaching job at Wisconsin, then coached at Oregon State for two-plus seasons before unexpectedly stepping down in the midst of the 2017 season. He served as an assistant at Utah under coach Kyle Whittingham last season.
Andersen had a 26-24 record over the course of his first four-year stint with the Aggies and he is 56-61 overall as a head coach.
