Atlantic Coast Conference athletic directors held a video call to discuss — again — the possibility of adding California, Stanford and SMU to the league and what to do with the extra revenue that could come with expansion.

The ACC's university presidents and chancellors have the final say on expansion and the full board was not involved in Thursday night's talks. As of Friday morning, the next formal meeting of ACC leadership had not been scheduled.

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips has been searching for ways to create more revenue for a conference that is locked into a media rights contract with ESPN that runs through 2036 and leaves its members in danger of falling way behind Big Ten and Southeastern Conference schools.

Florida State leaders have gone so far as to say if nothing changes they would be forced to try to find a way out of the conference, though breaking contracts with the ACC could cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

If the ACC adds schools, ESPN is obligated to increase its total annual payout to the conference to cover an equal annual share for each new member, estimated to be about $30 million per year. Any new members would likely take a reduced rate upon entry — possibly drastically reduced — and the incumbent members would share the rest.

Stanford and California are desperate to find a landing spot for next year with the Pac-12 down to four schools. Eight Pac-12 members have already announced this will be their final seasons in the league.

Baseball

San Diego Padres reliever Robert Suarez was suspended for 10 games by Major League Baseball on Friday, the sixth pitcher penalized for using banned sticky stuff.

The penalty was announced by MLB senior vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill.

Suarez appealed the discipline to John McHale Jr., a special assistant to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. Any suspension will be delayed while the appeal is pending.

Suarez was ejected Wednesday for having sticky stuff on his left wrist and arm before he threw a pitch in the eighth inning against Miami. Suarez denied using any banned substances, saying he only had sunscreen on his arm because it was a day game.

Basketball

Canada has never medaled at the Basketball World Cup. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander evidently has his sights on changing that, and his team sent a serious message on the opening night of the tournament.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points and Canada topped France 95-65 in a Group H game at Jakarta, Indonesia, on Friday night. It capped off Day 1 of the World Cup that's also being held in the Philippines and Japan. Canada outscored France 25-8 in the third quarter, turning what was a three-point game at the half into a runaway.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 13 points in that third quarter, and also finished with 13 rebounds and six assists. Kelly Olynyk scored 18 points for Canada.

Evan Fournier scoring 19 of his 21 points in the first half for France, which had won all three of its previous World Cup contests against Canada.

• On Day 1 of the Basketball World Cup, the Philippines made history.

A record crowd of 38,115 filled Philippine Arena for Friday’s game between the host team and the Dominican Republic – easily the biggest crowd to see a game in World Cup history. Setting that mark was one of the Philippines’ stated goals for some time, and the country famous for its love of basketball made it happen.

The previous attendance record was 32,616, set on Aug. 14, 1994. That's when the U.S. rolled past Russia 137-91 in the gold-medal game of that tournament — then called the FIBA world championship — at SkyDome in Toronto.

Hockey

The New York Rangers have hired Hockey Hall of Famer Angela Ruggiero as a hockey operations adviser.

The team announced the addition of Ruggiero on Friday along with several front office changes.

Ruggiero, 43, won four Olympic medals as a defenseman for the U.S. She helped the country win gold at the 1998 Games in Nagano — the first Olympics with women's hockey — followed by silver in 2002 and 2010 and bronze in 2006.

The Rangers also promoted former NHL forward Ryane Clowe to co-senior adviser to the president and general manager Chris Drury and hired retired defenseman Paul Mara as player development assistant.

Andy Hosler was hired as head athletic trainer. Hosler returns to the league after two years at Michigan State to succeed longtime trainer Jim Ramsay, who had worked in that role since the mid-1990s.

Hosler previously spent 14 years with the Nashville Predators, including 2013-21 as their head trainer.