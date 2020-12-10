Briefly: Abdul-Jabbar reveals prostate cancer

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar revealed he had prostate cancer in a magazine article he wrote about health risks faced by Blacks.
Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA's career scoring leader, provided no other details about that illness in the piece he wrote for WebMD that first appeared Wednesday. A publicist for Abdul-Jabbar said this is the first time he has spoken publicly about the prostate cancer.
Abdul-Jabbar, now 73, was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in 2008.
In his article, titled "Black Lives Matter," Abdul-Jabbar writes that Blacks are at higher risk for heart problems and cancer, and said he also had heart bypass surgery. He said he's been able to get better care than many Blacks, in part because of his celebrity and also because two sons work in the health care profession.
Auto racing
Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has recovered from the coronavirus and will race at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend, the Mercedes team said,
Hamilton's presence at the Yas Marina circuit means that George Russell returns to drive for Williams in Sunday's race.
The seven-time world champion tested positive for COVID-19 the day after winning the Bahrain GP on Nov. 29 and missed last weekend's Sakhir GP in Bahrain as he self-isolated for 10 days.
Governing body FIA confirmed that Hamilton was free to leave Bahrain according to the health authority regulations in place. There are two practice sessions in Abu Dhabi on Friday.
Russell was released by Williams to drive for Mercedes as an emergency replacement for Hamilton, and he impressed with his assured driving at the Sakhir GP.
He even looked on course to win the race before a botched tire stop by the team and a late puncture when he was in second place combined to push him down to ninth place. But the 22-year-old British driver's speed saw him earn a bonus point for the fastest lap and earn widespread praise.
Hamilton has won the Abu Dhabi GP a record five times, including the past two years. He has an insurmountable lead over Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who can still be overtaken for second place by Red Bull's Max Verstappen.
Golf
Victor Perez has played his best golf in the biggest events on the European Tour this season.
The French golfer is doing it again at the season-ending World Tour Championship in Dubai, putting him in contention to be the continent’s top player for 2020.
Perez shot 5-under 67 on Thursday to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Race to Dubai finale. Up to 60 players could be crowned Europe’s No. 1 with a win on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Emirates, with the Race to Dubai standings unusually congested because of the condensed nature of the pandemic-affected season.
After 18 holes, Perez is the projected champion, with long birdie putts at Nos. 11 14 and 17 moving him into the outright lead. The putt at the 14th came from off the green, Perez using his 3-wood to roll the ball up the slope and down into the cup.
Soccer
A Women's Nations League will be launched next year in North and Central America and the Caribbean that will serve as qualifying for the 2023 World Cup, and the United States and Canada will have byes until the event's first championship round in July 2022.
CONCACAF said that the defending world champion United States and Canada will join six group winners in the final round. The teams will be split into two groups of four at a central location, and after a single round-robin each group winner will advance.
FIFA has not said how many teams from each region will advance to the expanded 24-nation World Cup, to be played in Australia and New Zealand from July 10 to Aug. 20.
Track & field
The track and field indoor world championships in China have been postponed for the second straight year.
World Athletics said the city of Nanjing, the intended host of the 2020 meeting, now also cannot host the next edition in March.
Nanjing is about 330 miles from Wuhan, where the coronavirus emerged one year ago.
The city has agreed to host the indoor track worlds in 2023, World Athletics said. Belgrade in Serbia is the scheduled 2022 host.
