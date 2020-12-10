Briefly: Abdul-Jabbar reveals prostate cancer

Governing body FIA confirmed that Hamilton was free to leave Bahrain according to the health authority regulations in place. There are two practice sessions in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Russell was released by Williams to drive for Mercedes as an emergency replacement for Hamilton, and he impressed with his assured driving at the Sakhir GP.

He even looked on course to win the race before a botched tire stop by the team and a late puncture when he was in second place combined to push him down to ninth place. But the 22-year-old British driver's speed saw him earn a bonus point for the fastest lap and earn widespread praise.

Hamilton has won the Abu Dhabi GP a record five times, including the past two years. He has an insurmountable lead over Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who can still be overtaken for second place by Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Golf

Victor Perez has played his best golf in the biggest events on the European Tour this season.

The French golfer is doing it again at the season-ending World Tour Championship in Dubai, putting him in contention to be the continent’s top player for 2020.